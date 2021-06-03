8 Bollywood base notes that are close to my heart

Much has already been said about Bollywood scores. Their uses and technicalities have been commented on by critics and cinephiles. In this article, I have tried to focus more on the emotional chords that these background scores hit, each time they were played. It is in part because of them that the films of which they are a part have been immortalized and etched forever in our minds, hearts and memories.

Sholay (1975):

There is hardly any musical genre that the great music composer RD Burman has not experienced. Although the songs of Sholay might not appear in his top five masterpieces, there’s no denying the immense popularity enjoyed by the background music in this film. The music that accompanies the opening credits is a feast for the ears. Its melody creates a magical sensation even today. There is a mixture of urbanity and rawness in the music which seems to predict the eventual union of Jai and Veeru with the villagers of Ramgarh. And then, how to forget the harmonica tune that touches the soul?

put on (1978):

Kalyanji-Anandji has sculpted an elegant, fast and intense background score that aligns perfectly with the “bad boy” image of Don, the central character. The classic soundtrack succeeded in highlighting the protagonist’s masculinity, power, and enigma. Using modernized versions of the same tune in later films put on (2006) and Don 2 (2011), by Farhan Akhtar, only proves the immortality of music.

Bombay (1995):

The background music for this film hits hard, and for all the right reasons. AR Rahman skillfully tuned his tunes to match the theme and overall feel of the film. The main theme depicts the helplessness of the common man, whose life is needlessly affected due to riots between religious groups.

I find the melody both haunting and heartwarming. While certain areas of this instrumental piece are reminiscent of senseless wars in the name of religion, there are several parts in the background music that comfort us and make us hope for a peaceful world without any religious atrocity.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995):

The eternal saga of love and romance. The background music for this movie is one of my favorites. The mustard fields, the heady and charming Raj Malhotra and the mandolin theme – all together create a lasting and spellbinding visual effect. The mandolin tune that continues to play in the hearts of listeners even after two and a half decades of its initial release, skillfully captures the desires and aspirations of young lovebirds.

The tune, in combination with the title song, achieved the status of a classic Bollywood love song. In fact, the use of the mandolin in one of the interludes of ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’ is perhaps a way to reinforce the importance of the instrument in the union of Raj and Simran. He is first played by Raj, a few minutes before the iconic ‘Palace‘scene, and becomes a recurring motif until it unites the central figures in the sunflower fields of the Punjab.

Rehna Hai Land Dil Mein (2001):

RHTDM is the perfect album for someone desperately in love. Besides the songs, the background music of the film, consisting of flute and hum, creates a huge impact on the story and on the minds of the listeners. The tune, the beat, the beats – they all combine wonderfully to create the magic of first love. It successfully reflects the desire, the desire to be united with the one who embarks on your dreams every night.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003):

The hospital bed, sick Aman Mathur and the heartbeat in the background… need I say anything more? This instrumental version of the title song which begins with the sounds of heartbeats brings out the pathos inherent in the scene.

In many Bollywood films, the dark scenes are accompanied by slow, sad versions of the main songs; for example, the sad version of ‘Yeh Dosti’ by Kishore Kumar (Sholay, 1975) and the sad version of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ by Alka Yagnik (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 1998).

However, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy seemed to intentionally avoid words and opt for an instrumental piece to enhance the effect of the stage. The heartbeat represents the medical condition from which Aman Mathur suffers; but on a more subtle level, I feel it also represents hope and positivity. After all, while the whole movie is about living life to the fullest while enjoying every moment, how can the background music not promote the same thing?

misfortune (2004) :

The soundtrack of this Pritam film had become immensely popular, but it was Salim-Sulaiman’s background music that resonated with young audiences. It’s the signature tune of this film that perfectly binds Ali, Jai Dixit and Kabir – the 3 main characters involved in the cat and mouse chase.

The vibrant, rhythmic melody seems to echo the very personality of the charismatic Kabir, the leader of history’s motorcycle thieving gang. The melody is refreshing and each time you hear it your mind automatically readies itself for some action and thrills on the screen.

Swades (2004) :

Time and time again, Bollywood has produced patriotic films, but Swades was a class apart for its aesthetic and natural representation of the patriotism that resides deep within every Indian. While all of the songs from AR Rahman’s soundtrack create a mark in this film, Madhukar Dhumal’s song shehnai deserves a special mention.

The way this traditional musical instrument has been infused into the musical fabric of this film is remarkable and commendable. The very air reflects both the call of homeland and call for Homeland. The instrumental piece was a continuous accompaniment of Mohan Bhargav on his journey of self-discovery. The air seems to represent the call of the unknown and distant Indian villages to the sons of the soil. The melody, in itself, is the epitome of “Indianness”.

The base notes are like a pinch of salt. We barely notice their presence, but movies without them seem incomplete, seem bland, and seem tasteless. Their contribution is immense to the success of films. They transform films from simple audiovisual representations of scripts into milestones that defy the limits of time and space.