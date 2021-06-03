Actor Jimmy Smits receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports and Weather





Inside look: Disneyland’s new Avengers-themed attraction opens FridayAlmost a year after the planned opening of the Avengers campus, Disneyland unveiled its latest attraction on Wednesday in a live broadcast event. 49 minutes ago

Actor Jimmy Smits receives star on Hollywood Walk of FameEmmy-winning actor Jimmy Smits received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday in a virtual ceremony ahead of the premiere of his latest film, “In The Heights.” 3 hours ago

STEAM: Meet a PodiatristDr. Miguel Ruiz is a podiatrist at the Adventist White Memorial in Boyle Heights. Of all the STEAM disciplines, Ruiz said his work relies the most on science and art. 3 hours ago

Investigators hope the new technology will help catch the bank robbers who executed Camarillo’s mother, Monica Leech, in 1997Ventura County Sheriff’s investigators hope the new technology will help bring the killers of a Camarillo mother and Thousand Oaks cashier to justice after 24 years. 3 hours ago

Fontana police arrest Raul Christopher Alzaga on suspicion of sexually assaulting 2 womenThe Fontana Police Department announced on Wednesday that Raul Christopher Alzaga, 28, had been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women, one of whom was elderly and disabled. 4 hours ago

Funeral delays continue after winter spike in COVID deathsMany funeral homes in Southern California are still trying to catch up after being overwhelmed by an increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19 during the winter. 4 hours ago

‘Brave and dedicated firefighter’: Governor Newsom issues statement on fatal shooting at Agua Dulce fire stationGov. Gavin Newsom released a statement on Wednesday about the Los Angeles County firefighter who was killed in a fire station shooting in Agua Dulce, which also left a second firefighter seriously injured. 4 hours ago

The murderous filming of the Agua Dulce fire station began with Workplace Feud, the shooter identified as Jonathan TatoneA fatal shooting that killed one firefighter and left another in critical condition could have been fueled by a workplace dispute, sources from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have said. 5 hours ago

‘This job isn’t working for me’: controversial Huntington Beach mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz resignsHuntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz resigned his post on city council on Tuesday, effective immediately. 5 hours ago

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti signs $ 11.2 billion municipal budgetMayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday approved the city’s $ 11.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, a budget he said would provide unprecedented funding for the homeless and other programs of social services to support the city’s most vulnerable populations. 5 hours ago

State Senate passes bill to return Bruce Beach to descendants of ownersThe California State Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill to return a precious piece of oceanfront property in Manhattan Beach to the descendants of a black couple who once operated a resort there. 6 hours ago

Acton Home of a firefighter on leave suspected of killing Agua Dulce by bullets burned to the groundA fire at the Acton home of a firefighter on leave suspected of killing a firefighter and seriously injuring another Tuesday morning finally broke out in the late afternoon. 7 hours ago

Two power outages affecting 12,000 customers in the San Fernando ValleyPower outages at Winnetka and Reseda on Wednesday affected 12,000 combined customers, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Electricity. Geoff Petrulis reports. 8 hours ago

Lancaster man identified as gunman in fatal assistant shootingBilal Winston Shabazz was wanted on a bail warrant outside Los Angeles County. Amy Johnson reports. 9 hours ago

Armed suspect in custody after standoff disrupted traffic on Highway 101The man was reportedly armed with a knife or screwdriver and refused to get out of the car. Amy Johnson reports. 9 hours ago

Police open fire on suspect in Santa AnaA man was shot dead by police in Santa Ana on Wednesday morning after allegedly brandishing a gun. 10 hours ago

The investigation of the suspect in a shooting at the fire station continuesThe investigation continues into a shooting at an Agua Dulce fire station that killed a Los Angeles County firefighter and left a second firefighter seriously injured. The suspect is said to be a firefighter on leave. 11 hours ago

One killed in the Anaheim shooting, one gunman on the runOne person was shot dead in Anaheim on Wednesday night. 11 hours ago

Austin Jesse Garcia of San Bernardino faces drunk driving and hit-and-run charges after Redlands crash killed 16-year-old passenger21-year-old San Bernardino man faces impaired driving, manslaughter and hit-and-run charges after running away from an accident that killed a 16-year-old girl who was in In his car. Geoff Petrulis reports. 12 hours ago

EXTRA WEB: The Theodore Payne Foundation nursery in Sun ValleySuzanne Marques of CBS2 News this morning takes a tour of the Theodore Payne Foundation Nursery and Garden in Sun Valley, which is unique in that it is fully stocked with native California drought tolerant plants. 12 hours ago

Small earthquake rattles AguangaThe shaking was felt throughout the Inland Empire and in San Diego County. Suzanne Marques reports. 13 hours ago

San Jacinto caregiver arrested for stealing jewelry from elderly peopleA 39-year-old caregiver who worked in Orange and Riverside counties has been arrested for stealing items such as jewelry from clients, and investigators believe she could claim many lives. 13 hours ago

Bank of America hit with injunction over frozen EDD accountsThe injunction will force Bank of America to unblock EDD accounts suspected of fraud. DeMarco Morgan reports. 13 hours ago

