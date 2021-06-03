Jeffrey Katzenberg steps down from MPTF board – The Hollywood Reporter





On April 29, Jeffrey Katzenberg joined George Clooney, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Gianopulos of Paramount and Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture & Television Fund Bob Beitcher on Zoom to announce an ambitious fundraising campaign to raise $ 300 million. dollars for the MPTF. The push comes in a landmark year of MPTF’s 100th anniversary, and saluting the past while preparing for the future has remained a priority for Katzenberg, a longtime steward of the organization who sits on both the board of administration and governors. “The success of the MPTF for the next generation is something that all of us, members of the board of directors and the board of governors, are deeply focused, concerned and enthusiastic about,” Katzenberg said at the press conference. “Our job is to make sure that we pass the MPTF over to the next generation in an even better form than we received from our predecessors. Katzenberg is ready to hand over the baton. The MPTF today confirmed that Katzenberg is stepping down from MPTF, stepping down from both boards and ending one of Hollywood’s most high-profile philanthropic partnerships. The news was first reported by Matt Belloni, former editorial director of Hollywood journalist, on his upstart bulletin. Katzenberg, 70, has been a tireless champion of MPTF, serving for more than three decades while donating a portion of his personal fortune and helping to raise hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of the organization for its services and facilities. While it’s easy to highlight what he has done by donating time and millions while helping to organize glitzy red carpet fundraisers like the Night Before parties, his work behind the scenes has been just as much. monumental with the strategy and recruiting he worked to bring industry insiders, both famous and professional faces, into the MPTF fold. Beitcher tells THR May the entire MPTF organization – “residents, all of our staff, volunteers, boards of directors” – feel blessed to have had Katzenberg’s support over the past 30 years. “His passion for all things MPTF, his commitment to ensuring that our mission is understood and embraced by the entire entertainment industry, his willingness to share his enthusiasm with the philanthropic community that is so deeply rooted in our company, and the incredible generosity that he and Marilyn have shown in their own support of the MPTF is invaluable, ”Beitcher said. “We appreciate Jeffrey’s decision to pass this work on to the next generation, just as Lew Wasserman did with him 30 years ago, and we look forward to continuing to have his support.” News of Katzenberg’s departure comes as the MPTF not only prepares to raise $ 300 million, but the organization is hosting a series of celebrations for its 100th anniversary. During the April press conferences, a two-night celebration and historic “auction of the century” were also announced. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Katzenberg honored at one of these galas. Katzenberg, who received a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy’s Governors Awards in 2012 for his philanthropic efforts, has long made charity an integral part of his life’s work. Guided by a conversation he had with Kirk Douglas, another philanthropist and MPTF supporter (who told him, “You haven’t learned to live until you’ve learned to give”), Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn Katzenberg have supported higher education, the arts, political and social causes, health and human services, and environmental conservation. In addition to the MPTF, they have supported countless organizations, including the USC Shoah Foundation, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Simon Wiesenthal Center, Academy Museum, American Museum of the Moving Image, GLSEN, l ‘ACLU, COVID-19 relief and more. A representative for Katzenberg referred requests for comment to the MPTF.







