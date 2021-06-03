Carl Lentz, former Hillsong pastor who baptized Bieber, accused of abuse

Hillsong Church founders Brian and Bobbie Houston say they are working to improve the organization as one of its former pastors,Carl Lentz, faces allegations of sexual abuse.

In a statement onHillsong website On Monday, the couple, who founded the self-proclaimed “contemporary Christian church” in Australia in 1983, gave “pastoral support” to Leona Kimes, the woman who accused Lentz of abusing her while working for her family. as a nanny.

“We have launched a lengthy independent cultivation investigation at the four Hillsong sites on the east coast,” they wrote. “We know that Leona can be criticized for her story and her choice to share it. With that in mind, we congratulate her on her courage and assured her of our utmost compassion as they move forward.”

Lentz’s legal representative “vehemently” denied the accusations in a statement to NBC News, adding that the ex-pastor and his wife “have irrefutable proof that the events did not happen as described”.

Lentz was one of Hillsong’s most famous pastors before his dismissal in November for “breach of trust” and “moral failures”. Shortly after the announcement of his dismissal, Lentz confessed to the Instagram to be “unfaithful to my marriage”.

“Abuse of all kinds, under all circumstances, is always deplorable,” the Houstons continued. “As a church, we are committed to learning more about how to identify such trauma and provide meaningful support to anyone who has experienced it.”

The Houstons released their statement on the same day that Kimes alleged in a Way essay that Lentz subjected her to “manipulation, control, intimidation, abuse of power and sexual abuse” throughout the seven years she worked for her family.

“I can’t forget how he took my trust away from me,” she wrote. “I can’t forget how he took my voice from me. I can’t forget the days I lay in bed … believing I didn’t deserve to be on this earth and entertaining ideas about it. way to end it. Unfortunately, I can’t forget any of it. “

In his essay, Kimes described instances where Lentz made inappropriate comments about his body.

“I had been there long enough to know that was how he was with women,” she wrote. “But after a while, the comments started to escalate. ‘”

According to Kimes, Lentz continued to cross borders, asking him to rub his feet and body. She said he eventually began to physically rape her, with “unwanted and repeated sexual touching of intimate areas”, including while she was driving and in a crowded movie theater.

“I froze. Each time I froze,” she wrote. “His high status made me feel like he had all the power and I had no voice.”

According to Kimes, Lentz and his wife Laura have addressed harassment and abuse twice: first in 2016, when they “blamed and silenced” her, and in 2017, when Lentz “took over. full responsibility for having taken advantage of me “.

“He said he had thought about confessing to leadership, but after discussing it with his wife, they decided they didn’t have to because it wasn’t necessary, and we just could move on, ”Kimes wrote. “I was told that if his reputation was ruined, so would my reputation. He said his wife would come and talk to me about the limits we would have in moving forward.

When Laura came to talk to him, Kimes said she was fired from all household chores but kept on staff.

“I couldn’t even imagine reporting my experiences,” Kimes wrote. “We were growing up so quickly that we didn’t really have the things that are supposed to protect us from situations like this or any sort of ‘safe place’ to share our concerns.”

When Kimes learned that Lentz was leaving Hillsong, she said she confided in her husband about her treatment of the couple. She thanked the Houstonians for treating her with compassion and urged readers to remain faithful to God without becoming “blindly faithful to an individual.”

“I still have the same heart towards the church that I have always had,” she wrote. “Even with everything I’ve been through, I still love her. Hillsong is my church, and I will remain on staff, working for a stronger future.”

Lentz and his wife met while students at Hillsongs training college in Sydney and arrived in New York in 2010 to broadcast the churches’ style of mass gatherings, fluid online reach and Christian rock music. Grammy-winning across the United States.

The church is known for its young tattooed leaders like Lentz, whoGQ magazine was once nicknamed the hypeprests, with designer clothes and celebrity ties. Hillsong is popular with celebrities and athletes, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Justin bieber spent a month and a half living with Lentz and his family in 2014 during a tumultuous time in his life. Lentz shared how he named the New York City pop star in NBA veteran Tyson Chandler’s tub in the middle of the night.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are known to attend Los Angeles Zoe Church, which is part of the Hillsong community. In 2019, Pratt defended the church after ElliotPage called her“Infamous anti-LGBTQ”.

“It was recently suggested that I belong to a church that” hates a certain group of people “and is” notoriously anti LGBTQ. “Nothing could be further from the truth,” the Guardians of the House star wrote. Galaxy ”on his InstagramStory. “I go to a church that opens its doors to absolutely everyone.”

Vanessa Hudgens and her former partner Austin Butler also attended Hillsong church services.

