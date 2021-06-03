Shanna Moakler launches an OnlyFans account | Entertainment





Shanna Moakler is launching an OnlyFans account and she can’t wait to “have fun” on the platform. The 46-year-old model and actress has been deliberately joining the subscription-only social media app – which has countless X-rated accounts where women share daring content with their followers – for some time and finally decided to take on plunge it. Speaking to the Page Six column of the New York Post newspaper, she said, “I’m not going to get too crazy just yet, but I’m definitely going to have a little fun. “I want to show all the different sides of my life, so I’m going to show things of myself doing yoga, taking people to the set, cooking, all the things I love to do, that’s is fun and do it in a sexy and fun way. Shanna – who previously posed for Playboy, being named Playmate of the Month in December 2001 – signed with Unruly Agency to launch her account. The former “Pacific Blue” star insists that while she is very “comfortable with nudity,” she won’t be sharing more extreme X-rated content. She said: “I really stay true to who I am as a person and what I’m comfortable with. I am very comfortable with nudity. I’ve always been a former Playmate, being in Maxim … I’m not trying to go crazy in my career now at my age, but I’m really ready to have fun and make it a great experience for everyone. world. Shanna is in a relationship with Matthew Rondeau and her boyfriend is completely behind her new business. She explained, “He’s amazing. He and I talked about it a lot and I told him that I wouldn’t do it if he didn’t support him, and he supported me a lot. “He actually tried to help me with pictures that I should use. A mother of three, Shanna has two children, her 17-year-old son Landon and her 15-year-old daughter Alabama, from her marriage to her ex-husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and 22-year-old daughter Atiana. De La Hoya, whose father is former world champion boxer Oscar De La Hoya, but she doesn’t worry about her kids knowing she’s on OnlyFans because they’re aware of her Playboy past. She said, “I don’t think my kids will be on this website at some point, but my kids know I’m a former Playboy Playmate. We spent all of our Easter at the Playboy Mansion. There are thousands of Playmates and thousands of Playmates who are mothers and their children are surviving very well.

