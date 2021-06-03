Indian Idol 12 Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman fell in love with Pawandeep Rajan, lovingly gave the singer this special name





Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman is crazy about Pawandeep Rajan Beautiful Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman will appear on Sony TV’s Indian Idol 12 reality show this week. This week, the Golden Jubilee of Zeenat Aman’s career will be celebrated on the Idol stage. On this special occasion, while paying homage to Zeenat Aman, all contestants will be seen performing on stage some famous songs from his films. But among all these candidates, Pawandeep Rajan from Uttarakhand will win the heart of this charming Bollywood actress with her superb performance. Not only that, Zeenat Aman will be pleased with Pawandeep’s performance and will also give him a special name. Pawandeep is ready to present evergreen songs like ‘Hum Tumse Chahte Hain Aise’ and ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’ on the Idol stage. After performing a song, before starting his second song, he would walk up to Zeenat ji, take out a rose flower from his jacket and give it to her in a special way, then sing his second song. Zeenat Aman is going to like this style of her very much. She will be impressed by this Pahari boy and congratulate him. Not only that, she will also praise Pawandeep’s skill in playing different instruments. Dil ko choo gayi #IdolPawandeep ki aawaz! Dekhte rahiye # IndianIdol2020 Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony by!@iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani #HimeshReshammiya #AdityaNarayan @fremantle_india @The_AnuMalik @manojmuntashir @RajanPawandeep pic.twitter.com/RffAMBogG9 sonytv (@SonyTV) June 1, 2021 Zeenat Aman was impressed Meanwhile, Zeenat will tell Pawandeep, “I know you play a lot of instruments. You are a genius because I have already tried to learn the piano but I quickly gave up and now it is thanks to you that I am inspired to learn it again. Giving Pawandeep a new name, he added, “When my song ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne’ came out, I was known as’ The Girl with the Guitar ‘and soon people will refer you to’ The Boy Pahari. with the guitar ‘. will recognize that My blessings are with you. Pawandeep has a new name Happy with the praise, Pawandeep Rajan said, “The feeling of receiving compliments from such a great personality cannot be expressed in words. I am very honored that Zeenat ji liked my performance and gave me the title of “Pahari Boy with the Guitar”. His words inspired me to do better in every performance. It was a wonderful feeling to be in the same room as Zeenat ji. I am grateful to everyone for this opportunity. Karan Mehra denies extra-marital affair allegation, saying “I did not beat Nisha’s brother Rakhi” Krushna Abhishek remembered his maternal uncle Govinda and shared the old photo, has the distance between the two been reduced?

