Lucifer’s bosses slain [SPOILER] at the request of the actor

WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for Luciferfrom Season 5B, streaming now on Netflix.
Lucifer co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich recently revealed that actor Kevin Alejandro, who plays Det. Dan Espinoza on the show, actually requested that his character be killed in season 5.
“As you were asking the question, I forgot: Kevin at the top of Season 5 thinking it was the end, asked to die,” Henderson revealed in a new interview with TV line. “He was literally telling us, ‘I want Dan to die. I want to do a death scene.'”
Click the button below to start this article in quick view.
While Henderson admitted that he and his co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich initially had a different plan for Dan, he recalled that the death scene became more likely when they started digging into the story.
“… We realized, ‘This is actually where we want to go,'” said Henderson. “It’s funny, because not only was Kevin saying, ‘Oh, my God. I’m dead now!’ but it was a disappearance of his own accord, because he inspired us to go. ” He added, “But like Ildy said, in season 6 he inspired us to do, quite possibly, one of our favorite screenplays.”
Modrovich also shared that when the series was renewed for a sixth and final season, they had to scramble to figure out how they could bring back Dan, affectionately known as Detective Shower, to some extent.
“We knew we couldn’t do another season without Detective Shower, so yeah, we found a story for him that we love, and this is one of those instances where sometimes you paint yourself in a corner and you find something so much more fun and satisfying because of it, “she explained.” As you try to get out of this, you find something you never would have done or thought you would never have thought of. before. “
Dan met his ending in episode 5B “Is This Really How It’s Going To End?” In the episode, Dan was tasked with investigating a case involving a man in possession of Amenadiel’s necklace and pursued by violent French mercenaries. While on his way to the home of a potential victim, Dan himself was taken hostage, started a fight, and killed one of the guards. Dan was shot several times while trying to escape. It was also revealed in the episode that he was sent to Hell, not Heaven, because of the guilt he felt for his actions on Earth.
Lucifer stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Det. Chloe Decker, DB Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen Smith and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez. Season 5B is now on Netflix.
KEEP READING: Why Lucifer’s Final Season Was Shortened to 10 Episodes
Source: TV line
A Quiet Place II takes its biggest spin on M. Night Shyamalan’s most boring movie
About the Author