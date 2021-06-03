Fast-growing Los Angeles wellness studio Pause opens West Hollywood location, raises $ 2 million in seed funding





New Pause Wellness Studio in West Hollywood features natural stones, woods and water-inspired elements … [+] elements.

Source: Pause

As gyms and fitness studios open up, I choose to stick with the home workouts I have relied on for the past 15 months. After building a DIY garage that includes a lifting platform and enough space for Pilates accessories and a yoga mat, I have pretty much everything I need. I’m not alone – in a recent study conducted by RunRepeat, over 70% of gym goers said they would not return to a gym and instead stick to home and outdoor workouts. The same cannot be said for sports recovery. While a T12 vibrating foam roller and Yoga Tune Up balls are part of my at-home recovery routine, they cannot match the immediate physical relief of commercial-grade cryotherapy or the energy boost of a vitamin infusion. Two year old, recovery oriented Suspend the workshop in Los Angeles is capitalizing on what appears to be a cultural shift by prioritizing mental and physical well-being, both expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint and raising a seed during the pandemic. Its menu of recovery services includes cryotherapy, vitamin IV infusions, flotation therapy, and contrast therapy (a combination of infrared sauna and cold dive). All services are offered in private suites equipped with Parachute bathrobes and Le Labo bath products. In 2020, as fitness-focused wellness companies suffered, Pauses’ same-store sales grew by more than 20% from August 20 to February 21. Their turnover is currently expected to increase by 400% over the next 24 months. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> With investors pursuing a variety of opportunities within the $ 4 trillion wellness industry, coupled with the success of Pauses to date, founders Jeff Ono and John Klein have raised a 2-year start-up investment. million dollars in the fourth quarter of 2020, amid the pandemic. Seasoned luxury gym co-founders and operators turned to Los Angeles-based architectural firm M Plus to design Pauses’ new location, located in West Hollywood on a street dotted with destination restaurants and retailers. Aiming to create a warm, safe and calm space, according to Ono, an airy lobby space is covered in water-inspired materials and filled with light, with curvilinear, satin-finish wood slat walls inspired by the artwork. by Richard Serra. With ten treatment rooms throughout the new space, almost doubling the number of the first location, as well as the hiring of an alternative medicine practitioner who will be available free of charge to all clients to recommend treatments and supplements to soothe a variety of urban ailments, the ethics of the studio Pause is to combine innovation and empathy to offer a solution to modern life.

