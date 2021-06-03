Disneys Cruella vs. At Quiet Place Part II, what should you see?

The box office is back, darling.

Memorial Day weekend saw millions of people return to movie theaters. The box office was anchored by two big films Disneys Cruella and Paramounts A Quiet Place II.

A quiet place II had a huge box office turnout, earning $ 57 million over the weekend, which is roughly what movies would earn at the box office before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cruella made $ 26.5 million over the weekend. But the film was also made available (for a price) on Disney +, exposing it to millions of viewers who didn’t want to visit a theater. It’s still unclear how many people purchased the movie from the streaming service at this time.

I saw the two films two nights apart. These are very different films that will appeal to a unique audience. They also offer two unique experiences. One is made for the streaming experience and the other is made for the theater. One will scare you a little, the other will terrify you.

So, if you were to see just one of these movies during the pandemic, which one should you see?

Cruella a pretty good movie that nobody really asked for

I have been asked several times for my opinion on Cruella. Here’s what I told people, it’s basically the Disney version of the Devil wearing Prada.

The trailers drew comparisons of Joker with Joaquin Phoenix, showing a youngster going mad while being bullied. But the film is very different from that. It’s not really about Cruella’s transformation into the madwoman who wants to kill dogs. Instead, it’s about the rise of an orphan child into a fashion icon.

It’s dark sometimes. Of course, there are little jokes here and there that make you laugh. But there are more mature scenes (I won’t spoil them, but you will know them if you see them). There are also a number of cases that might scare young children away (it’s rated PG-13 for a reason). You’ll see Emma Stone become the dark fashionista Cruella without blinking. (Just a note, it’s really remarkable to see someone with a perfectly clean character like Stone become an evil villain.)

The darkness aside, the movie has a number of twists and turns, which makes the movie really enjoyable. Because of these twists and turns, the runtime of two hours and 14 minutes, that’s right, 134 minutes doesn’t seem that long. It actually passes, so much so that you might want to see it again.

When the trailers for Cruella came out, I figured it was a movie we didn’t need. But now I take that off. It’s a fun movie full of twists and turns that I would be happy to stream again. It’s a movie made for the streaming age, a bit longer and filled with breakpoints will allow you to get up and have a snack, but it would also work in theaters because it keeps you engaged while on the go. during.

A Quiet Place Part II A superb suite that needed more

I didn’t blink during the opening scene of A Quiet Place Part II. It is so good. The sad part, however, is that we don’t get anything else like this scene for the rest of the movie. And that seems to be the message of the whole movie. You will get some highlights, good times, and good scares, but not enough to make you feel satisfied.

A Quiet Place Part II is a sequel to A Quiet Place, which picks up just after the events of the first film where Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her children are on the road, trying to survive deadly alien attacks. I know some people call this movie a prequel too, but it’s hardly a prequel. Along the way, Evelyn and her children meet a family friend, Emmett (Cillian Murphy), who agrees to help them survive.

The jumps, scares and thrills of the original Quiet Place return in the sequel. We learn more about the world, the alien invasion, and how society is dealing with the attack over 400 days later. This movie has a clear mission and purpose, as the first Quiet Place struggled to have a straightforward storyline to follow, winding all over the place (although it did so incredibly well).

But this movie is waaaaaaaaaaayyyyyy too short. It lasts one hour and 40 minutes. I know this is a welcome change from the four hour comic book movies, but this movie needed an extra 15 minutes. I’m not sure if those 15 minutes should have been more of the alien invasion story or something to really wrap up the end. But it definitely needed more to make the project feel over. And because of that, you leave the theater not only wanting a third movie, there would be one on the way, but with questions about what you just watched and if the entire plan offered in the movie actually worked out. worked for the characters. In many ways, A Quiet Place Part II felt like an opening episode of a 10-episode Netflix series.

however, this film was made for theaters. It’s a film that relies on the silence of the crowd, the loud noise of the speakers when an alien jumps up. It’s a movie you watch with your family and friends, turning to each other as they sip a Coke Icee drink in the middle of a calm scene. Perhaps they were so used to long, endless series and movies on streaming platforms that it detracts from the experience of a normal A Quiet Place feature.

Usually the film works but I just wish it would work a little longer.

So what should you see?

I’m not going to tell you which of the two films to see. It is totally your preference and should be your decision. But I would advise you not to watch the movies a few days apart, especially in theaters. Maybe it was just me, but I felt Cruella hampered the Quiet Place experience. Cruella was longer with fully fleshed out characters and storylines. There were a number of twists and turns that resulted in a satisfying conclusion that left you both wanting more and feeling satisfied.

A Quiet Place Part II did not do this. While the movie itself is a staple and works well solo, it made me want a lot more (which is good for the rumored third movie). I almost felt like I was watching an episode of a TV series and the next one won’t be out for a few years. So do your best to distinguish them from each other.