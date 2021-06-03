Best foreign violinist to perform on Bollywood songs

aaamusic | June 02, 2021

If you are a fan of Bollywood songs, you might be interested in knowing who is the top foreign violinists will perform on Bollywood songs are. Keep reading to find out!

Among the instruments that frequently feature in Bollywood songs, the violins are the most important. As such, there are many Bollywood violinists. Did you know that there are also a lot of foreign violinists in Bollywood?

If you do, read on to see if the names you came up with are the same as ours. Otherwise, keep reading to find our contenders at top foreign violinists will perform on Bollywood songs!

There are many Bollywood violinists, including foreign violinists. Below are our top four picks of foreign violinists to perform on Bollywood songs.

Ash foliage

Ash foliage topped the list of foreign violinists to play to Bollywood songs. He began to practice the violin at an early age. In fact, at the age of 13, he had already ventured alongside the Buffalo Philharmonic, the famous New York symphony orchestra.

His name is not unknown to leading news sources including CNN, WABC, NBC, etc. It has wowed audiences around the world and in established venues, such as the Jacob Javitz Center, Madison Square Garden, Lincoln Center, and Hammerstein Hall.

Asher beautifies Bollywood songs with its iconic LED electric violin and interwoven breakdances. He is a seasoned live artist who can easily light up any stage.

A fun fact about Asher is that in addition to the traditional violin, he was also a DJ violinist!

Lauren Charlotte

Lauren, active for over 4 years, is a renowned Bollywood violinist. She has captured the hearts of many at luxury events in UK and USA. Lauren has also performed in Pakistan, Norway, Ireland, Oman, Kuwait and India.

Laurens’ popularity is reflected in a strong audience of 67.7,000 subscribers on Youtube. She is also one of the most sought after performers for electric and acoustic Bollywood.

Cassandre Sotos

Cassandra is yet another famous violinist to name. She is well known for her tour of India and South Africa with Bollywood star Arijit Singh. This tour lasted four months and Cassandra actively performed on songs from Bollywood.

David ramsay

David Ramsay is well known in the circles of Bollywood violinists. He is known for his memorable performance at the Whos Who Awards in India.

Some of the most famous venues where David performed include the Royal Courts of Justice, the Natural History Museum, and the Alexandra Palace. As a classical musician, Davids’ pieces have reached the London Olympics, films, shorts and documentaries.

Unsurprisingly, David holds a Bachelor of Music degree and has embraced his love for music since he was in 8th grade. Currently David is teaching, performing and composing!

While there are many foreign violinists will perform on Bollywood songs, you just learned the top six candidates from this article.

Topping the list is a talented violinist Ash foliage, who is followed by Lauren Charlotte, Cassandra Sotos and David Ramsay.

Do you know of any other violinists who deserve to be on our list? If so, share with us in the comments!