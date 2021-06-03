The most popular actors, ranked by Instagram followers

Disney +The Mandalorian has been one of the most popular TV shows of recent years, helping to bring new popularity in the Star wars Universe. This has been one of the strengths of the streaming service and one of the main reasons is the huge distribution. The series featured incredible actors who brought these characters to life in a fresh and exciting way.

Due to the popularity of the franchise, the actors were able to achieve tremendous success and popularity through the series. Fans of the show have flocked to find out more about them, but which cast member has racked up the most Instagram followers?

ten Katee Sackhoff (357,000 subscribers)

Katee Sackhoff is a cast member who shares a lot of Star wars content on his Instagram, which is probably overwhelmingly popular with fans of the series. It just goes to show how proud she is of the role and what it means to her, which is why it’s a great story to follow.

Sackhoff took on the role of Bo-Katan on the series and quickly became a notable member of the cast. It helped that she had a long history with the character thanks to Bo-Katan’s voice inThe clone wars andRebels.

9 Giancarlo Esposito (574k Subscribers)

Every great action series must have an endearing villain, and in The Mandalorian, Giancarlo Esposito takes on this role. Representing the character of Moff Gideon, he’s the one who stalks Grogu, using the Dark Saber to try and get what he wants.

He’s a well-known actor who has built an incredible career, being best known for being a big part of breaking Bad. Giancarlo shares a lot of content related to his two biggest shows, from set images to tattoos and fan designs in order to connect with his audience.

8 Amy Sedaris (884,000 subscribers)

In The Mandalorian, Amy Sedaris can be found as Peli Motto, who ends up being one of the funniest characters to appear in the series. She appears from time to time when Din Djarin is in need of repair work, hiring him to repair his ship and take care of Grogu at the same time.

Her Instagram is pretty humorous with Amy sharing lots of random images and videos on her social media platform. It’s a unique account, but it allows her to focus on her comedic abilities, which has amused her nearly a million followers.

7 Ming-Na Wen (1 million subscribers)

Ming-Na Wen portrays Fennec Shand on the Disney + show and is one of the most prominent members of the cast. He’s a character who’s there to help The Mandalorian frequently throughout the show’s second season after making his debut in the first season.

He’s one of the toughest characters and someone who proves to be precious at various times. On Instagram, Ming-Na shares a lot of content with his fans on not only Star wars, but other shows she’s been on, which makes her account fun to check out.

6 Bill Burr (1.5 million subscribers)

Bill Burr is best known for his comedy work, being one of the funniest comedians of his generation which is one of the main reasons he has developed so many followers on Instagram. However, in The Mandalorian, he plays Migs Mayfield, who is a former Imperial who is used multiple times with the rest of the heroes.

Bill can show some of his humor in the role, though, which is one of the reasons he’s become so popular. However, her Instagram is mostly dedicated to her comedy work and podcast, with clips from each episode being shared.

5 Rosaria Dawson (1.8 million subscribers)

Rosaria Dawson joined the cast of The Mandalorian for the second season of the series, featuring the popular Jedi Ahsoka Tano. He is a character who is loved by Star wars fans and is one of the people who have been waiting to see in this form for a long time.

Rosaria has clearly delivered and is passionate about the role as she shares a lot of content about the character on Instagram. From fun videos of the makeup process to sharing different fan art, this is a part she’s jumped into headfirst and engaged in massively.

4 Pedro Pascal (2.3 million subscribers)

Pedro Pascal is the main actor in this series, being the hero that fans adore. Pedro plays the role brilliantly, although the vast majority of his work is done under the helmet, but he managed to bring out a lot of personality in the performance.

He has amassed over two million Instagram followers throughout his career, and he’s the one that offers a lot of positivity. Pedro happily shares content on things he is passionate about and believes in, as well as different images of him with his family.

3 Taika Waititi (2.5 million subscribers)

Taika Waititi is a very charismatic person and someone who often brings a lot of comedy to the films he is involved with. In The Mandalorian, he brought the character of IG-11 to life by giving voice to what has become one of the franchise’s best-known robots.

However, Taika is actually best known for her work behind the camera, whether directing or writing. He was involved in Thor: Ragnarok and Bunny Jojo(where he was also a part of the cast), and his Instagram is often filled with behind-the-scenes footage from all the sets he’s working on.

2 Mercedes Varnado (5.1 million subscribers)

Mercedes Varnado might be a surprising name to feature this high on the list considering she is just a supporting character in the series. However, while Star wars fans know her as Koska Reeves, to most of her fans she is known as Sasha Banks.

This is the name she uses for her wrestling career, it is there that she gained her enormous popularity on Instagram. Mercedes was impressive with her acting, but she’s even taller inside the wrestling ring where she’s one of WWE’s most successful stars, having recently made headlines. WrestleMania 37,the biggest show of the year.

1 Mark Hamill (5.8 million subscribers)

It should come as no surprise that Mark Hamill has the most followers of the cast of The Mandalorian. He made one of the most surprising appearances in television history at the end of the second season, which no one saw coming.

Mark returned as Luke Skywalker, with CGI helping make him look young in what was an epic moment in the series. Of course, he built his career within this franchise as a character, and that’s why Star wars dominates her Instagram, with old photos of the sets to the latest shared memes.

