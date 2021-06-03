Mayim Bialik said she wore costumes when she hosted “Jeopardy!” sound like “the academic I was trained for”





Mayim Bialik is an actor known for playing Amy in “The Big Bang Theory”. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images “The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik hosted “Jeopardy!” episodes airing now through June 11.

Bialik said she wore costumes to “look like the academic” she was “trained” for.

She said her choice to wear costumes was also partly inspired by the late Alex Trebek.

Mayim Bialik hosted guest "Jeopardy!" in a series of episodes that started airing Monday night, and fans loved her first appearance on the series. In a pre-show interview on the "Jeopardy!" YouTube channel, Bialik said she drew on her education and college background to make costumes part of her wardrobe for the show. Bialik, who played Amy Farrah Fowler on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," holds a doctorate in neuroscience, which she graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 2007. "It's actually something that immediately fascinated me," Bialik said of his fashion in the game show. "As much as women are accomplished in so many fields, and we've made so many changes in how we are represented and how we are viewed, overall it's a confusing time, I still think for women in terms. of what we would expect people to think of when we dress a certain way or not. " "To me, I really wanted to look like the academic I was trained for," she continued. Bialik went on to say that in his opinion an "academic" style includes "a certain amount of formality and decorum". As a result, she chose a costume that also graced the late show host Alex Trebek, passed away in November 2020. "The image I have of him is in a suit, he's dressed," she said of Trebek. "I really wanted to do my version of it – not because I'm trying to look like a man or because I want to look masculine," Bialik continued in the interview. "I wanted to choose things that were flattering and that I felt comfortable in, which as an actress you almost never get to have those things." The actor also noted that she wanted her look to include "a little bit of flair, but not too much." In the pre-show interview, she wore a green blouse with a high neckline that ties into a knot. She also accessorized short earrings and clear-rimmed glasses. The episodes of "Jeopardy!" by Bialik will air until June 11. The show will match the winnings of contestants to donate to the National Alliance for Mental Illnesses – the charity Bialik has selected as part of his tenure as guest host, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. After Trebek's death in November 2020, "Jeopardy!" announced that celebrities and journalists including Katie Couric, Robin Roberts, the legendary "Jeopardy!" player Ken Jennings, and others would take turns as guest hosts.

