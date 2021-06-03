On this day: George Fountas, actor of the golden age, was born





On this day in 1924, Greek actor George Fountas was born. George Fountas’ career spanned five decades, appearing between fifty and sixty films and holding six television credits, from the early 1940s to the late 1990s. Fountas performed in the Academy Award Zorba the Greek (1964) and Golden Globe Award winning film Stella (1955). He is best known for playing characters adapted from the novels of Nikos Kazantzakis, a giant of modern Greek literature. The Greek Herald looks back on Fountas’ monumental race in the golden age of the Greek film and television industry. Fountas starred in the Golden Globe-winning film Stella (1955). Fountas’ stellar race in Greece’s golden age of cinema and theater Giorgos Fountas () was born on June 3, 1924 in Mavrolithari, Fokida. He moved with his family to the capital Athens and grew up in Rizoupoli. He started working in his father’s dairy in Psyrri. He studied at the drama school of the Athens Conservatory under the tutelage of the main Greek actor Emilio Veakis. He began his illustrious acting career in the stage production of Notis Pergialis Bridal Song (Nyfiatiko tragoudi) and the 1944 film A Route In The Agean (). He rose to prominence after a few important stints in cinema and theater with his performance as a young footballer Miltos in Stella (1955). Stella is the tragic Greek tale of popular opera Carmen; a love story between a singer of Rembetiko and a footballer. Georges Fontaines. Fountas and his co-star Melina Mercouri won Stella the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film for director Michael Cacoyannis in 1955. His infamous quote in Stella – Go away, Stella, I have a knife! (,,!) – was later satirized by Alekos Syssovitis in the 2006 David Lynchs film Thunderstorm right. It wouldn’t be the first time that Fountas would star in a Cacoyannis film; Fountas went on to portray Mavradoni in the award-winning and acclaimed dramatic comedy Zorba the Greek (1955). Fountas added Best Actor to his trophy cabinet for his performances in With the Shine in the Eyes (Me Ti Lampsi Sta Matia) in 1966 and Fever on the road (Pyretos Stin Asphalto) in 1967 at the Thessaloniki Festival. He made his television screen debut in Greece in 1973 in the series Occupation. His television career was notably marked by the show Hellenic Broadcasting Corporations (HBC) 1975 Christ recrucified. Fountas’ career declined when he began battling Alzheimer’s disease. He lost his battle at the age of 86 on November 28, 2010 in Athens, Greece.

