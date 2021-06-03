The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson says she had blackouts while filming the show





Gillian Anderson explains how her role in The X-Files caused her to suffer blackouts and why she was desperate to leave the role behind.

Gillian Anderson revealed she experienced minor breakdowns during filmingX files.The 52-year-old actress is best known for her role as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in the hit series. She played the character throughout all nine seasonsX filesfrom 1993 to 2002. Anderson reprized his role when the series was picked up for a revival in 2016 and again in 2018. X filesrevolved around two special agents investigating unsolved cases involving unexplained paranormal activity. Anderson starred alongside David Duchovny, who played his FBI partner, Fox Mulder. The sci-fi drama also hit the big screen, releasing two independent feature films:The X-Files: Fight the future (1998) and the X-Files: I want to believe it (2008). Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Nancy Drew’s Tom Swift Episode Is Mulder & Scully’s Best Modern Story X filesIt may have cemented Anderson’s place in the entertainment industry as a TV icon, but it also put too much pressure on him. The actress recently opened up about how starring in a blockbuster TV series led her to blackouts. “I had a few mini breakdowns during that”, the actress revealed during the lastTHRRoundtable with other actresses, Cynthia Erivo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Elizabeth Olsen, Sarah Paulson and Mj Rodriguez. Anderson went on to say that she was desperate to leave her iconicX-Filesrole behind and didn’t want to look back when the show ended. Read what Anderson said below: In the end, I couldn’t talk about it, I couldn’t see it, I couldn’t see pictures, I couldn’t. I needed to immediately immerse myself in the theater of another country. And then after a while I was able to kiss her again, but when I started kissing her it was almost like I had separated so much that I was looking at the picture as if it was a different person. When you immerse yourself as completely as possible and we do it for such long periods of time, there will be no consequences for it. Of course, there will be consequences to this. According to the actress, she found a safe place at the theater and appeared in several plays in London after her stint atThe X-Files.Eventually, Anderson found her way back to television and even said yes by reprising her role as Agent Scully when the series was renewed for its 10th and 11th seasons in 2016 and 2018. Currently, she stars in the comedy-drama Netflix,Sex education,where she plays the mother of the first role and a sex therapist. She also recently played Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season 4 ofThe crown. Anderson isn’t the only one who feels intense stress and anxiety while immersing himself in a character. Fortunately, many actors are now opening up about their experiences to spark healthy discussions around these questions. the X-Filesstar is known for being outspoken about the many challenges faced by actors in the entertainment industry. She even co-wrote the book “We: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere”, which focused on pay equity and mental health issues. talent with today’s generation of viewers. Next: The Crown Season 4: How Accurate Is Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher? Source: THR Handmaid’s Tale: Why Some Canadians Support Waterfords (and Gileads)

