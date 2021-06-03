How Joseph Sikora Based ‘Power’ Character Tommy On 50 Cent

If Dave Chappelle’s famous sketch, “The Racial Draft” was in progress today, and I represented African Americans, I would proudly select my next guest “Renaissance Man” in the first round.

Actor and graffiti artist Joseph Sikora, who plays drug dealer and con artist Tommy Egan in “Power,” isn’t just a culture vulture who bought a Wu-Tang sweatshirt at the mall and memorized two songs from Tupac. The tough but thoughtful Chicago native embodies the hip-hop lifestyle in the purest way with his artistry, wit, and starring role in “Power.”

Tommy is by far a Starz series favorite, and Joseph based some of the character’s complicated mannerisms on series co-creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. But not today’s entrepreneur, who trades billions of dollars in tailor-made crossover suits. Tommy is like the raw “How To Rob” 50 Cent era.

Joseph told me that he had listened to “dozens and dozens, maybe even hundreds of hours of 50 Cent interviews; that the cadence, the choice of words, the feeling, the atmosphere have a lot to do with it.

And the show has a very diverse fan base, which allows for interesting interactions with viewers. Joseph said there’s a general difference in the way he’s approached: Whites are a bit more timid, while his black fans go all out when they see him.

“It’s different. It’s funny… I think white people are a bit more like eh.. More scared of the character overall,” Joseph told me. “The greatest reward possible is to be adopted by the black community, because that’s why I have a job and it’s a reflection of this character in that community. And I think black people also call BS pretty quickly. So knowing that you get validation is huge. And what a compliment, man … It’s nice to have some symbiotic love right there.

Joseph is a man of many faces. He knows his restaurants, his music and he is a devout Roman Catholic. When “Power” started, I did a promo for the show with him and we became good friends. I even entrust him with the co-animation “Jalen and Jacoby” when David goes on vacation.

He even joined the campaign to stop the sale of 991 Fifth Ave., which is a golden age mansion home to the American Irish Historical Society on the Upper East Side.

“I don’t have Irish blood in these veins. But this building is the cultural identity of the Irish people and all they have done for New York City – build New York City, write stories about New York City, blood, sweat and tears in New York, ”he said. “Keeping this place as a touchstone and reminding me of the plight of these people is a bigger thing than, say, demolishing this building, knowing that you have 10 more air rights stories just to sell it to multi-millionaires rather than really support the people who made this city work and be possible.

Joseph Sikora played Tommy Egan in “Power”. Starz! Cinema channel

But he knows when to choose his battles and when to be heard.

“I feel like I shut my mouth a lot, and part of that is because I let my voice be heard when it is important to support, especially causes that are inclusive. Causes that unite people and especially people of color right now, “he said.” Allow me to be seen and heard nominally but as an ally. But also, I think as a that ally, as a white person in this country at this point, for me it is important to say when it is appropriate to say, “You know, I am here and I am the ally”… And now this is is my turn to listen.

Whether he’s talking or staying silent, Starz’s costumes love what they hear. He is currently working on a spin-off: “Power Book IV”, which he reveals taps into the spirit of his gritty character and will show how “Tommy became Tommy”.

“By the end of ‘Power’ he basically lost everything except his sense of self. So I think, the exciting part for me is how does a person, anyone, rebuild themselves when they have nothing? It’s possible? Are they the same person? Is this a new person? “, did he declare. “So dealing with the character psychology is the most fun for me. I appreciate Tommy’s fearlessness and loyalty, his unwavering pursuit of the game, how it translates into relationships, how it translates into loss. So I think people are going to get a lot of these answers about Tommy.

Since he’s a Chicago guy, I wanted to talk about football but he gave me old Heisman. He admitted he was so busy that he only receives sports updates from his driver and mother who is a staunch Cubs fan.

“My mom is the Cubs’ biggest fan, and she always asks me this and that. “Have you watched this and how are the Cubbies doing?” I’m just like “Mom, I haven’t had the chance to play a sport.” I haven’t really watched TV, ”he said.

I still had to let my friend know what was going to happen with the Chicago Bears over the next few seasons, now that they drafted quarterback Justin Fields. I guaranteed him Fields would be the best quarterback in franchise history.

And he might annoy his fellow Windy City natives, but he admitted he preferred New York pizza to the deep dish of his hometown. But I’m sure he will make up for it with his latest venture. Joseph signed a first agreement with Lionsgate TV. He and his brother, Albin, have started Black Fox Productions and will seek to tell Chicago-centric stories and work with the city’s creative class.

But what is his first order of business?

“Well, a starring role for Jalen Rose,” he said.

My friend is a man of his word, so I’m going to go to the gym in case I need to take my shirt off. My first suggestion is a Detroit-based remake of “Friday” with me playing a character like Craig. I like the characters who are the butt of the joke and I like to laugh. So if you’re looking for me, I’ll dust off my IMDb page, keeping my phone on and crossing my fingers.

native of Detroit Jalen rose is a member of the University of Michigan iconoclast Fab Five, which turned the college hoop world upside down in the early 1990s. He played 13 seasons in the NBA, before becoming a media personality. Rose is currently an analyst for NBA Countdown and Get Up, and co-host of Jalen & Jacoby. He produced The Fab Five for ESPNs 30 for 30 series, is the author of the bestselling book, You have to give people what they want, a fashion designer, and co-founded Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, a public charter school in his hometown.