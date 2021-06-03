Entertainment
Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park: Your Preview
The Avengers campus is set to open Friday at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, nearly a year after its target date.
A mother-daughter team, who say they’ve seen all of the Avengers movies, have already bought their tickets for next month.
“I mean, who doesn’t love the Avengers?” Vanessa Valdez said during her visit to California Adventure on Tuesday. “These are incredible movies. Incredible.”
“She (Vanessa) said to watch them all and I said, ‘I wanna be cool,’” added her mother, Francis Lundmark. “We sat there for about six weeks and watched every movie, from Captain America to WandaVision.”
Take a ride with Spider-Man
Visitors to the park can cast their own webs in the new interactive Spider-Man Adventure mission.
Courtesy of Disney Parks Experience
The centerpiece of the Avengers campus is WEB SLINGERS, a Spider-Man adventure.
The ride sends park visitors on an interactive mission to shake their wrists and catch uncontrollable Spider-Bots threatening to destroy the campus.
“This allows our customers to feel like they’re throwing webs like Spider-Man, without an additional joystick or blaster,” said Caroline May, director of creative services for Disney Imagineering.
“We use completely innovative technology where we track your movements, 60 photos per second.”
The Spider-Man ride and the rest of the six-acre Avengers campus expanded from the Guardians of the Galaxy mission. It’s the plummeting ride that Disney engineers reused from the old Tower of Terror, which previously looked like the diving home of failed Hollywood actors and actresses.
Distinctive style at Avengers Campus
Avengers Campus has a modern and stylish look.
Disney / Courtesy of Disney Parks Experience
The new architectural motif here could best be described as neo-Marvel, modern with many tributes to the heroes, including a glittering Avengers Command Center.
The Avengers campus also includes Ancient Sanctum, where visitors watch Doctor Strange teach the mystical arts enhanced by special effects during a live performance.
Strange and the rest of the costumed Avengers appear to be in perpetual motion, compared to say Mickey Mouse is walking around Disneyland and stopping to take photos.
Okoye from “Black Panther” leads workouts with Dora Milaje, the dedicated bodyguards. Spider-Man climbs walls, right side up and upside down and turns up to 65 feet in the air.
Epic Food Quests
The Pym Test Kitchen is inspired by the ever smaller and growing experiences of the Ant-Man and the Wasp.
Paul Vercammen / CNN
The Avengers campus food is an eclectic mix with a storyline behind every bite and plenty of red meat alternatives.
A Shawarma palace offering chicken and plant-based wraps is said to be inspired by a discovery after the Battle of the Avengers in New York City.
There’s the Taneleer Tivan candy bundle, including a Sugar Rush you can hold in your hand, a spiral churro that the Avengers-obsessed mother-daughter team watched along with other snacks.
“I’m really excited to try Impossible Chili Cheese Fries,” Lundmark said.
But the big casserole on campus, the biggest restaurant, is the Pym Test Kitchen featuring Impossible herbal products.
“Here (eating) is definitely guilt-free,” said Chef James Holmes. “When you’re playing on campus and making that heroic effort, you absolutely have to feed yourself.”
The Pym Test Kitchen was born out of the Ant-Man and the Wasp with their story of shrinking or massively growing things.
The Pym Test Kitchen on the Avengers campus is an eclectic combo. The fun with the food includes a huge chicken breast on a bun.
Paul Vercammen / CNN
There are giant and tiny impossible meatballs, a huge chicken breast on a bun and the gargantuan “Pym-ini sandwich”.
This $ 100 giant on a grilled focaccia is meant to be cut to feed six to eight people and is filled with ham, provolone cheese, salami, sundried tomatoes and comes with a marinara sauce.
There’s a full-size version of the $ 15 Pym-ini for anyone who doesn’t want to tackle the big sandwich with their friends and family.
I launch into the memories
The Avengers campus will be a toy and souvenir lover’s paradise.
Paul Vercammen / CNN
The Avengers Campus offers plenty of memorabilia from superheroes, from clothes and figures to Spider-Bots, who click eight legs with the flick of the remote.
Robots can also take on the looks and personalities of other Avengers characters, like Iron Man, and battle other droids.
“They have (micro) chips and they’re smart,” said Brad Schoenberg, vice president of brand marketing for Disney products. “They recognize it. We work with engineers who put it all together, a very talented bunch.”
For all the high-tech merchandise there is also plenty of low-fidelity Avengers clothing from caps and baseball jackets and the web logo is all over the place.
The Avengers campus offers a mix of merchandise, from jackets and caps to Avengers toys.
Paul Vercammen / CNN
“Spider-Man, he’s like the coolest,” said Rashaun Tandon, a visitor to the park, another fan eager for the Avengers campus to open. “I think he’s Stan Lee’s best creation.”
Lee, who died in 2018 at the age of 95, has made his way into pop culture and stardom history with his enduring Avengers.
Lee’s legacy thrives, with a theme park campus that his heroes and even some of their enemies can call home.
Don’t look for the serial curse user Deadpool. It’s a Disney world after all.
Go
You will need to register in a virtual queue if you want to take advantage of WEB SLINGERS.
Disney / Courtesy of Disney Parks Experience
– Customers 3 years and older will need a valid ticket and theme park reservation for the same day and same park they wish to visit.
– Until June 15, only California residents may visit Disneyland Resort theme parks in groups of no more than three households.
– The State of California recommends that all park visitors be fully vaccinated or have tested negative for Covid-19 before entering theme parks.
