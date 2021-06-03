Scooter Braun trades legal beards with ex-partner for failed fund





Director Scooter Braun is training with former partner Peter Comisar on the terms of a 2017 agreement that detailed the formation of SCOPE Capital Management, a private equity fund managed by Comisar and initially funded by Braun. According to an arbitration request filed in Los Angeles on June 1 by Braun, the successful investor, content producer and music director of artists such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, who recently sold his company to the southern giant. -Korean entertainment HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment, home of global sensation BTS) for $ 1.05 billion, claims Comisar failed to launch SCOPE, a private investment company slated for $ 500 million to $ 750 million dollars (its name is derived from the first three letters of Braun’s name and the first two of Comisar). Comisar reportedly took almost two years’ salary (over $ 5million), raised no capital, then only returned to return once news of the HYBE deal broke and demanded $ 50million. dollars in damages. Comisar, a former Goldman Sachs partner who was an investment banking director at Guggenheim Securities, alleges in a damages claim filed the same day that he was promised access to Braun’s network of “close relations and with influential entertainment players including David Geffen, Jimmy Iovine and Haim Saban ”to raise capital for the fund. Comisar claims that Braun “abandoned” the fund a year later. Braun retorts that his commitment beyond the first year depended on Comisar having “secured at least $ 250 million in investment commitments from investors” and that the contract specifically stated that Braun would not be in charge of investing. ‘help secure these commitments. Further highlighting the operating and employment agreements signed by both parties and included as exhibits in Braun’s file, it is stated: “Together, these provisions have protected Braun precisely from the type of seizure of money by Comisar that Braun now faces. Citing the deal, Braun’s representatives are asking for arbitration while Comisar is asking for a jury trial. Braun’s filing constitutes a lawsuit for fraud. Comisar’s point of view on how the business relationship was transferred was handled in incendiary detail in a New York Post article from June 2 who sifted through the more than 30 pages of the Comisar dossier (along with 170 other pages of exhibits, budgets, deck equipment and more). In it, Braun is described as “a sheep disguised as a wolf”, someone who “would threaten a smear campaign” and his business tactics as “malicious” and “oppressive”. Braun’s petition states: “While Braun held its end of the bargain and funded SCOPE to the tune of $ 5.2 million … Comisar was unable to secure a single investor commitment” and positions the deposit legal as “a failed, opportunist attempt to make a quick buck out of someone else’s hard work.” The tit for tat continues with Comisar’s claim that its subsequent work on a new entity, STORY3 Capital Partners, launched in 2018, in which it reportedly raised $ 500 million, proves that Comisar is proficient in fundraising. funds. Not to be outdone, Braun argues that these efforts should have benefited SCOPE, for which Comisar was hired to work 100% of the time. The dueling lawsuit could expand to other claims in the days and weeks to come.







