Arjun Kapoor praised for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: “I’m still the same actor who made the other films but the director is different”





Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor receive rave reviews for their performance in Dibakar Banerjee’s latest film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Although the film hit theaters on March 19, it only came to life after its recent release on Amazon Prime Video. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Arjun and Parineeti looked at the making of the film and how Dibakar managed to make the most of it. As viewers we’ve seen a lot of other movies by these actors and to give it credit, this is definitely one of the best performances we’ve seen by both stars. Kapoor echoed the statement and shared, “I’m still the same actor who makes these other movies, but every movie has a different director.” Parineeti added that the other directors she works with have very little to say when it comes to giving instructions to an actor. ” They say thoda energy up to kar do (increase energy) is the maximum they will give you, ”she shared. Arjun explained it best when he said, “It was like children were doing a play. I never felt like it was going to turn out like this. It was fun, it just paid off. Arjun explained the behind-the-scenes process to bring Pinky to the screen. Pinky doesn’t use her words as much but instead lets her silences do all the talking. Arjun shared that Dibakar made those silences even more evident during the editing stage. Speaking about the scene where Pinky changes her mind about leaving Sandy behind and flying to Nepal, Arjun said that with each take “he gave me a different thought to think about”. He added: “It’s fun with Dibakar sir, he’s still not talking suddenly, heck tell you something about Pinky that needs to be said, something about Sandeep, to get something going. Your spirit. He never informed me directly of the next scene or the previous scene. Arjun shared that they spent three months preparing this character and that “the payoff is in the silences.” “Those mundane conversations that we had about how many girlfriends I had, my childhood, why I have issues with emotions, it tapped into some things. Now when I look back, it’s “It’s that process that brought those close-ups to life. He used to tell us a lot about the character without telling us about the scene,” Arjun added. Parineeti spoke about his experience filming with Dibakar Banerjee and described him as a “chameleon”. “He will lead different actors depending on who they are. With me we argued for hours. I’ve never fought so hard with a director, ”she shared. Speaking about his academic background, Parineeti said the way of asking questions suits him best as a performer. “I come from a very academic background so a lot of questions work better for me because once I get clarity I can give it a chance faster. I have also worked with other directors and this process does not work with them. They are not able to cope with it. In short, Dibakar monsieur’s ability to mold himself for each actor brought out the best in each actor, ”Parineeti shared. Besides Parineeti and Arjun, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has some commendable performances from Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Jaideep Ahlawat.

