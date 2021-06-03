10 films that terribly fought terrorism: Bollywood News





Ahead of Season 2 of The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, which deals with the topic of terrorism, we list 10 films that have terrifically touched on terrorism. 1. Roja: Mani Ratnams’ 1992 film was about a honeymooning couple, Arvind Swamy and Madhoos Bliss, brutally interrupted when the husband is taken hostage by a Kashmiri activist, played by Pankaj Kapoor. Fascinating fusion of drama and politics, most remembered for the early days of AR Rahmans Hindi. 2. Drohkaal: Govind Nihalani’s hard-hitting treaty on terrorism featured Om Puri and his courageous counterterrorism squad trying to suppress a terrorist group. The film was remade in Tamil under the name Kuruthipunal with Kamal Haasan in the lead. Both versions were manly and intense in their statement on terrorism. 3. The terrorist: Santosh Sivans films are a visual treat. It featured the very eloquent Ayesha Dharker as a human bomb ready to detonate the Prime Minister. Hmmmm … sounds familiar to me. 4. Black friday: Anurag Kashyap boldly attempts to recreate the events of the 1993 bombings in Mumbai. Based on S Hussain Zaidi’s book, every character here throbbed with credibility. It wasn’t fiction. It was for real. 5. Mukhbir: Hyderabad-based director Mani Shankars’ underrated film gave a frightening twist to Indian intelligence agencies training young recruits to infiltrate terrorist gangs and leave them to fend for themselves. Rigorously researched and filmed with intimate conviction, this is one of Bollywood’s most underrated terrorism films. 6. Aamir: Raj Kumar Guptas mind-blowing thriller about an NRI date with terrorism after he gets off at Mumbai airport. Rajeev Khnadelwal was caught on camera on crowded guerrilla-style streets of Mumbai as he followed instructions from a terrorist group over the phone. Captivating and completely authentic. 7. Bombay Meri Jaan: Nishikant Kamats brilliantly scripted the 2006 Mumbai Train Bombings film … the absolutely fascinating film took episodic excursions into lives deeply hurt by the bombing. A gem of a movie that made terrorism so palpable it seemed like it had entered our homes. 8. A Wednesday: Neeraj Baby Pandey’s intimate study of the common man and terrorism. Naseeruddin Shah as the man who holds Mumbai a ransom has redefined the art of self-deprecation. Sri Lankan filmmaker Chandran Rutnam remade the film in An ordinary man with the formidable Ben Kingsley playing the role of Naseers. The remake was cringe-worthy. 9. Vishwaroop: Kamal Haasans’ film has been rigorously researched and brought the theme of the global war on terror to a new level. Erudite, articulate and manly, this was Kamal Haasans’ most layered exhibition on the theme of terrorism. ten. Haidar: Shakespeare goes to militant Kashmir. Bringing the classic piece into the arena of terrorism was no easy task. Vishal Bhardwaj mixed terror and tenderness in this story of a woman and her son, both brutally betrayed by gun policy. Tabu and Shahid Kapoor injected credibility into every scene. BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

