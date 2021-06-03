5 things you probably didn’t know about Princess Diana’s wedding dress





It is one of the most famous and recognizable wedding dresses of all time. Princess Diana’s voluminous wedding dress was seen by an estimated 750 million people around the world, when they tipped in to watch the 20-year-old marry Prince Charles at St. Paul’s Cathedral in July 1981. But did you know that there is more to this legendary dress which is on display as part of the Royal Style in the Making exhibition at Kensington Palace than miles of silk taffeta, a sequin-encrusted train and very sleek sleeves. puffy? 1. Diana carefully selected the designers < style="display:block;padding-top:149.9817%"/> The Prince of Wales and his new bride, the Princess of Wales, descend the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral in London after their wedding (AP Archives) David and Elizabeth Emanuel were the husband and wife designers behind the famous dress. The couple, now divorced, were chosen by Lady Diana Spencer after designing several taffeta dresses for her that were well received by the public and the press. Diana even phoned the design studio herself to ask if they would take on the monumental task. advised 2. There was a stain on the dress < style="display:block;padding-top:66.2109%"/> The Prince and Princess of Wales in a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding at St Paul’s Cathedral. (AP Archives) According to Diana’s makeup artist, Barbara Daly, the future princess spilled A Few Flowers perfume on the precious dress on the morning of the wedding. As Rosalind Cowards’ book Diana: The Portrait recounts, Daly says that to hide the stain, the bride tucked in the front of the dress. Fortunately, she also had a large cascading bouquet to hold as she walked down the aisle. 3. He wasn’t meant to be so wrinkled < style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Diana, the Princess of Wales’ famous wedding dress to be on display at Kensington Palace for the first time in 25 years (PA Media) If you’ve ever looked at pictures of Diana on her wedding day and wondered if the skirt was supposed to be crumpled like this? The answer is no. David Emanuel later revealed he was shocked at how wrinkled the silk taffeta skirt had become when Diana got out of the car that transported her to the cathedral. Interviewed for the documentary, Invitation To A Royal Wedding, he said: We knew it would bend a bit, but when I saw Diana arrive in St Pauls and we saw the creases, I felt weak. I was really horrified, because there were a lot of wrinkles there and she was in that little car with her dad, who is quite tall, and she was all curled up. 4. The train broke a royal record < style="display:block;padding-top:100.6141%"/> The Prince and Princess of Wales at the high altar in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie, during their wedding at St Paul’s Cathedral (AP Archives) At 25 feet long (almost eight meters), the Dianas train was the longest in royal wedding history and had to be attached to the dress with a specially designed mechanism. To bring good luck, a gold horseshoe charm was hidden inside the belt. 5. There was also a decoy dress Princess Diana Wedding GIF – Find and Share on GIPHY “srcset =” https://media4.giphy.com/media/13RSFNIFwcYk6s/giphy.gif 500w, https://media4.giphy.com/media/13RSFNIFwcYk6s/ giphy.gif? w = 320 320w, https://media4.giphy.com/media/13RSFNIFwcYk6s/giphy.gif?w=500 500w “sizes =” (max-width: 500px) 100vw, 500px “> Keeping the dress a secret before the wedding of the century required almost military levels of deception. In case the design leaks to the press, the Emanuels have created an alternative dress with a more pronounced neckline and less lace, as well as a spare skirt, in case of a sartorial emergency. Elizabeth Emanuel told Vogue: Raking our brains over things that could go wrong was a game we played.

