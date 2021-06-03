Inside Comedy Special by Bo Burnham is a 40s masterpiece

Bo Burnham’s new Netflix special, Inside, isn’t just funny because it’s true, it’s depressing.
During a global quarantine that has seen its viewers more isolated than ever, streaming services like Netflix have become a desperate haven for escape, distraction, and connection with others. But it was only a matter of time before the recursive process of art imitating life and vice versa caught up with this new universal experience, and Bo Burnham: insidedoes not offer so much a window on the outside world, but a mirror obliging the spectators to look further inside.
The comedian’s new special is perhaps the best piece of art that sums up the quarantine experience yet, and those looking for a few laughs better wait until they’re more in the mood for a self-exercise. -hearing review.
To call the new version of Netflix a comedy special is a bit reductive, but to call it another way is to walk straight into the sights of the exact kind of personal importance and pretension the comedian is aiming for. Written, directed, shot and edited by Burnham himself, without a crew, while self-isolating in the COVID-19 pandemic,Inside certainly has a lot of laughs and a downright well done comedy. But perhaps more importantly, it offers an excruciating glimpse of a creative spirit tearing itself apart as Burnham struggles to cope with far too crowded challenges throughout 2020.
The career of the actor began in 2006, when he was only 15 years old; his profile has skyrocketed during this year as his musical styles have gone viral on YouTube. In those early days, he earned his name by creating humorous and often daring music himself, filming it in his sparse teenage bedroom with almost no budget. In a career that now spans television, film, comedy albums, and three previous comedy specials, Burnham has returned to deliver a dark mirror image of his early independent videos. And he proves that over the course of a decade and a half, he hasn’t lost any of it. on board, an understanding of modern times, nor creative talents. On the contrary, they are better and more complex than ever.
Insideincludes songs, skits and faith-based material on the midlife toll on her mental health. Burnham goes from putting his own unique twist on reaction videos and Twitch reads at one point to singing about sexting or white women on Instagram the next. And throughout it all, audiences are watching him struggle with ubiquitous experiences of the past year, like celebrating a birthday alone or struggling to communicate with a disconnected parent via their cell phone.
Enveloping all of this is political consciousness tearing apart in a cannibalistic compulsion towards self-awareness. Burnham wonders if a straight white man even deserves such attention in the modern age, or why his point of view is even valuable in a world overloaded with billions of opinions, or if such thoughts are even sincere given their origin. in an ego seeking its own. Satisfaction. Perhaps most miraculous of all is that throughout his wildly creative navel-gazing, the comedian manages to connect with his audience, showing that everyone who has struggled in the prison of their own mind over the past year weren’t as lonely as they were. felt.
Inside isn’t the first creative product of his 40s, and it sure won’t be the last. But so far, that sets an admirably high bar for successfully capturing so many aspects of quarantined life at once while managing to be so much more.
Bo Burnham: Inside – starring Bo Burnham and written, directed, edited and composed by Bo Burnham – is available to stream on Netflix.
