Festivals on the first Friday and nautical activities on the agenda this weekend





This week, summer starts with lots of great activities. Enjoy the Amazing Race for Charity at Eustis, Comic Fest at Lake Square Mall, a Summer Splash Day at Lil Bit of Life Farm, and the first Friday festivals. Here’s what’s on the tap: Amazing race for charity On Saturdays, watch people complete a series of hectic or wackier activities along an eight-kilometer course to raise money for local charities. The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at noon at Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive in Eustis. Details:eustis.org First Friday Food Trucks Enjoy an assortment of food, music and craft vendors in historic downtown Clermont at their First Friday Food Trucks event. Browse downtown stores and support the locals. The event is free. Details:ClermontFL.gov First Friday neighborhood party Come to downtown Eustis for their first block party on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy the variety of vendors, food trucks and shops as well as live entertainment. Details:eustis.org Country day at the farm Head to Grahams U-pick peaches, 14803 Lake Yale Road in Umatilla, Saturday 9-11 a.m. to learn how to care for a Florida peach tree. Demonstrations will include how to plant a sapling, water, fertilizer guidelines and pruning. Trees will also be available for purchase. Details:facebook.com/Upickpeaches Comic book festival in the square Grab your costume and have fun at Comic Fest at Lake Square Mall, 10401 US HWY 441 in Leesburg, Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Browse collectibles, meet and greet Reb Brown, known for his role as Captain America, a dance performance with trivia and prizes. The event is free. Details:facebook.com/TheNewLakeSquareMall Summer splash Lil Bit of Life, 2920 Robie Ave. in Mount Dora, is having a Summer Splash event on Sundays at 10 a.m. . The snack bar will offer old-fashioned snacks and there will be pony and train rides. The cost is $ 10 per person in advance or $ 13 at the door. Details:facebook.com/lilbitoflifeminifarm Spring children’s festival Calling all children! AMF Bowling, 2813 W. Main St. in Leesburg, hosts its Spring Kids Fest on Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. The event includes one hour of free bowling for children 15 and under. Adults will benefit from a reduced rate. One lucky family will win a free bowling alley for one year. The event is free. Details:facebook.com/AMFLeesburgLanes Drawing sessions from nature On Sunday, the Leesburg Center for the Arts holds its life-drawing session from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 429 W. Magnolia St. A group draws a model of life using their own artistic point of view. The fees are $ 10 for members and $ 15 for non-members. Details:facebook.com/LeesburgCenterfortheArts

