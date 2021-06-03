Licentious strings among Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor for his media campaign

Licious worked with TILT to create two lightweight commercials with the uncle-nephew duo Anil kapoor and Arjun Kapoor to represent the many nakhras that meat lovers have.

and to represent the many nakhras that meat lovers have. The film shows the duo bonding over the cooking, sharing fish fries and tangdi kebab and, overall, having fun.

We are in 2014. A good old Sunday morning at a much more “normal” hour than the current one. The most important weekend chore for you and your family often included a trip to the local market to collect meat and fish for lunch – tender mutton, fresh cut fish or shrimp, the catch of the day. Of course, you had to browse the market to be able to get any meat or fish you want. It is not a pleasant experience! But that’s exactly what meat lovers are – their passion for great meat and seafood fuels their determination to source the best cuts and cook those delicious dishes that they derive all the pleasure from.

The way India lives with meat underwent a transformation in 2015, when

Delicious, brand of meat and seafood, was born. Licious started his journey with the belief that India deserves better meat and continued to learn all the nuances and details of what good meat and seafood stands for! And, over the past 5 years, they’ve honed that knowledge to understand all of the meat lover’s nakhras. Nakhra is truly an expression of the love of meat that is at the heart of everything Licious does. Whether it is the nakhra of over 150 quality checks, the nakhra of impeccably wrapped or the nakhra of an uninterrupted cold chain – it is Licious’s love for the most delicious meat and seafood. that causes them to be obsessively picky and extremely passionate!

The brand’s latest campaign brings the idea of ​​Meat Lover’s Nakhras to life. In their biggest media campaign of all time, Licious worked with Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor to bring this foundational thought to life.





Meghna Apparao, Commercial Director of Licious, said: “There are meat eaters and then there are meat lovers. For meat lovers, high quality meat and seafood is more than just food; it’s a joy, it’s a good time shared with family & friends over a meal, it’s the immense satisfaction of creating a dish that warms the heart. Meat lovers go to great lengths to ensure that the meat they buy is perfect in every way – fresh, hygienic, safe, and antibiotic-free. This is where Licious comes in! Over the past 5 years, we have been working on a better understanding of meat lovers’ nakhras and combining them with our own, in an ongoing process of product development. We pride ourselves on our ability to design and improve our strict quality control measures, best animal husbandry and handling practices, so our consumers get only the best – every time. Licious is a brand created by meat lovers for meat lovers. It’s a pleasure to see Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor show their love for meat in a way that touches us. After all, there is only one nakhrebaaj that includes another!

Adding, Apparao also mentioned, “The role Licious plays is more relevant than ever. We have worked very hard since last year to serve our consumers the best in meat and seafood while keeping them safe and confined to their homes. A good meal is a great comfort, especially at times like these. Licious’s promise is to ensure that we continue to inspire your inner cook and be an integral part of your culinary journey.

Licious worked with TILT to create two lightweight commercials with uncle-nephew duo Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor to portray the many nakhras meat lovers have. The film shows the duo bonding over the cooking, sharing fish fries and tangdi kebab and, overall, having fun. The choice of actors was motivated by the fact that their personal connection would leave an impression on screen presence. After all, you cook and share your meals with people you love and truly connect with. The films reflect this natural and effortless camaraderie. The adorable uncle-nephew chemistry paired with their style and dialogue are sure to make an impression on audiences.

Commenting on his experience working with the brand, legendary Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor said: “I had a great time working on the films! Great food and great dining experiences – I couldn’t really ask for a nicer way to spend my time. And just like with the food, this experience was made even better with Arjun’s company, so it was a win-win situation for me! I am very impressed with all the good work Licious is doing to disrupt the country’s meat and seafood ecosystem. It’s really encouraging to see the impact of their transformational work and I’m happy to be a part of their story.

In addition to the above, Arjun Kapoor commented: “I am delighted to be associated with the Licious brand. The positive and dazzling energy is palpable on the set. I had a great time collaborating with Anil Chachu and I hope people enjoy the commercial as much as we shot for the same. The campaign manifests itself through TVCs and digital films other than its branching out across all brand assets. Targeting a national audience, the campaign will be LIVE on June 3, 2021.

Disclaimer – Films were shot before the statewide lockdowns were announced. Licious obtained the necessary clearances and all COVID security protocols were followed and maintained before, during and after filming.

