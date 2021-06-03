Stocks are handling modest gains overall; AMC almost doubled





By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers Wall Street closed another wobbly trading day on Wednesday with modest gains for major stock indexes, with energy and technology companies controlling losses elsewhere in the market. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.1% after fluctuating between a gain of 0.4% and a loss of 0.1%. Strength in tech, energy and real estate stocks offset declines by retailers and other businesses that rely on consumer spending. The values ​​of communications, industry and materials also fell. Yields on Treasuries mostly eased after rising a day earlier. Movie operator AMC Entertainment nearly doubled in yet another episode of heavy deals as the company adopted its “meme” action status pushed up by hordes of individual investors. Other actions like GameStop which have been defended on message boards and social media have also increased. The modest market moves for the second day in a row come as investors anxiously await Friday’s U.S. jobs report, which the market hopes will lead to new clues about upcoming policy developments. Federal Reserve interest rate later this month, when the central bank will hold its next meeting of policymakers. “The payrolls will hopefully help clarify the Fed’s position,” said Sameer Samana, senior global markets strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “Until then, it’s going to be difficult for the market to find any real direction, with the exception of even small-cap stocks.” The S&P 500 gained 6.08 points to 4,208.12. The index has just experienced its fourth consecutive monthly increase. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 25.07 points, or 0.1%, to 34,600.38. The Nasdaq recovered from a first fall, adding 19.85 points, or 0.1%, to 13,756.33. Small business stocks also posted modest gains. The Russell 2000 Index rose 3.09 points, or 0.1%, to 2,297.83. Economists predict that Friday’s Labor Department report will show employers added more than 650,000 jobs last month. Expectations of a surge in hiring fueled concerns about inflation and how the Fed might respond to it. The concern is that the global recovery could be hampered if governments and central banks were to withdraw stimulus measures to combat rising prices. Bond yields fell slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill slipped to 1.59% from 1.61% on Tuesday night. Tech companies did the heavy lifting for the S&P 500. Chipmaker Nvidia was up 3.2%. Payment processor Visa gained 1.3% after giving investors an encouraging financial update. Energy companies also made big gains, with oil prices rising more than 1%. Occidental Petroleum rose 2.7% and Schlumberger led all S&P 500 stocks with a gain of 7.7%. Etsy surged 7.1% for one of the S&P 500’s biggest gains after the online crafts market announced it would buy Depop, an app popular among young people looking to buy and sell clothes second-hand and vintage clothing from the early 2000s.







