Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha defends actor after FIR files case against him and Disha Patani, police say “avoid unnecessary Heropanti”





Mumbai Police took to their social media platforms on Thursday to share that two actors have been booked for flouting Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in the city. City police have also alerted Mumbaikars that they may also face consequences if they compromise security during the time of Covid-19. The tweet reads: In the ongoing war on the virus going to Malang on the streets of Bandra cost two actors who were booked under Articles 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn. We ask all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary Heropanti that can compromise security against # COVID19. In the ongoing war against the virus, going to Malang on the streets of Bandra has cost two actors who have been booked under Articles 188, 34 IPC by

On Wednesday, indianexpress.com reported that actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had been held up for allegedly breaking lockdown rules in Mumbai. Police say the actors drove out without a valid reason. On Tuesday evening, the two men were arrested by police on patrol at the Bandra bandstand. Shroff is a resident of Bandra (west), police said. After information about the incident emerged on social media, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff responded to a paparazzi's post on development, claiming that Tiger and Disha were returning home after essentially dating. The message is now deleted. Ayesha wrote, you got your facts wrong my dear. They were on their way home and the cops were checking the Aadhaar cards on the way. No one is interested in roaming at a time like this. Please get your facts before you say such things. Thank you! She added: "For your information, it is ok to go out for the most part. She also said Tiger was a responsible citizen and provided free meals to frontline workers. She wrote: Instead of putting people down how come no one writes about the free meals he provides to frontline workers !! It's because he doesn't talk about it himself! So don't judge until you know. Thank you.







