Entertainment
Smooth like butter? BTS shares what they think is their hardest dance choreography yet
How does a band that has too many monstrous success choose a song that they can call absolutely special? The biggest boy group in the world today talks about the blood, sweat and tears that go into their creations, while also considering a response. The all-boy group from South Korea, known for their best-selling dance hits with impressive timing in their movements in music videos like “Fire”, “Not Today”, “Dope”, “Mic Drop”, says it’s a mix between their 2018 song “Idol” and last year’s “ON” when it comes to picking their hardest number. For the group of seven, it would seem like a daunting task to reduce the number to two, given that they have barely produced anything yet that does not mesmerize their ever-growing fan base. But then RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook tell IANS “the harder the job, the greater the satisfaction.”
“I think the choreography for ON was the most difficult. There were a lot of things we had to watch out for, including the technical aspects of the choreography and the overall feel of the dance, ”says J-Hope. SUGA and V agree that “ON” is “the most difficult”.
Jimin, who is the lead singer and foremost in the dance line, says, “As far as the difficulty level goes, it’s definitely ON. We didn’t perform the song in front of our fans in person, so I really want to show them. “
“ON was a song with difficult movements and consumed a lot of stamina,” says Jung Kook, explaining why this is their most difficult.
RM, however, is undecided between the two – the choice for him could be “Idol” or “ON”. Jin is sure of his answer, although he seems to think differently from his group mates.
“IDOL was the most difficult for us because it’s a song that required constant movement with no interruption in between,” he explains.
Right now, as their new single “Butter” continues to break records, BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, is hitting the sky with massive success like no other band has done in recent times in the world, riding a wave that few musicians have done in the history of popular music.
In the age of inclusiveness, as the world is constantly on the lookout for new twists and turns in entertainment, the group has struck new appeal with their challenging yet perfectly timed dance skills that are fun to watch and, of course, their music they compose.
What’s the one thing the band keeps in mind when composing music?
Suga, who along with RM is the lead writer-producer, replies, “Every aspect is important – the trends, the sounds and the lyrics. It seems like a satisfying song only comes out when all the elements fall into place. “
It has fallen into place for them every time since 2013 via phenomenal chartbusters which include “Just One Day”, “Run”, “Fake love”, “Boy with luv”, “Microcosmos”, “Spring Day” which always have carried a message for fans of “self love” to this voice that will not forget the pain of loss, then their latest release, “Butter” which melted smoothly into all hearts, breaking their own record by collecting 10 million views on YouTube in 13 minutes after Release.
For BTS, it’s really just about ‘getting started’ every time, for the Bangtan Boys, never stop marveling at themselves and their ARMY fans.
