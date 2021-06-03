Join the Student Support Network of the Americas! | Business

LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 2, 2021–

To address learning and relationship loss among K-12 public school students in the United States, particularly affecting historically marginalized communities, the Creative Artists Agency Foundation and the United States Department of Education, in collaboration with leading service organizations MENTOR, VolunteerMatch, schoolhouse.world and the Federal Agency for National Service and Volunteering AmeriCorps, READY SET announced today , a national campaign to recruit tutors, mentors and services. The 2021 web and social media campaign will run through September 2021 and address the extended learning needs of the summer by creating a strong pool of volunteers for the upcoming academic year.

Through partnerships with consumer brands and the leading provider of live entertainment and travel benefits Entertainment Benefits Group (EBG), new volunteers will have access to exclusive incentives in recognition of providing much-needed advice to students through America. EBG, which serves more than 40,000 corporate clients and reaches over 50 million employees, will also help brand marketers create tailored incentive programs to engage their respective customers and employees. Incentives can include discounted theme park and attraction tickets, hotel and rental car specials, as well as live events, sports and concert tickets, and more. Brand partners will also use their powerful voices to amplify campaign messages.

We have a critical opportunity to immediately bridge the gap between what students need now and the resources available to them, said Deborah Marcus, director of the CAA Foundation and former nonprofit director of dropout prevention. READY SET is a call to action to be part of a national student support network, galvanizing Americans to put all their hearts and minds in the service of children, many of whom are from low-income communities. and historically marginalized, and nurture their full academic, social and emotional good. -being.

The students have been stuck behind their laptops for almost a year, so we need to devote as many resources as possible to meeting them where they are and re-engaging them this summer, and as we look to fall, the secretary Cardona. Through this new program and partnership, we have the opportunity to reach students across the country, especially those in communities hardest hit by the pandemic, and provide them with the support they need through education programs. creative and engaging mentoring. I encourage anyone who can get involved and serve their community to participate in this program and mentor a young student.

READY SETs’ web and social media-centric campaign will raise awareness of the current demand for volunteers, directing applicants to www.getreadyset.org, where potential volunteers can learn about relevant tutoring, mentoring and service opportunities. Depending on interest, activation is done through VolunteerMatchs’ global digital volunteering infrastructure; unifying champion of youth mentoring, MENTOR; the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, AmeriCorps; or Sal Khan’s peer tutoring platform, schoolhouse.world.

Our mission as a company is to enable the next generation to explore the wonders of childhood and reach their full potential, said Mattel President and CEO Ynon Kreiz. We are delighted to support READY SET alongside these important companies and organizations to promote volunteering and have a powerful impact on the future of many people.

READY SET advisory board of leading thought leaders in education and philanthropy includes US Secretary of Education Dr Miguel A. Cardona; former US secretary of education Arne duncan; Founder of Dream Corps and contributor to CNN by Jones; founder of the online education platform Khan Academy and co-founder of schoolhouse.world Sal Khan; Founder and CEO of Thrive Global Arianna Huffington; former chancellor of the DC Public School System and founder and CEO of Reconstruction, Like Henderson; CEOs Color Education Leaders Sharhonda bossier; MENTOR CEO David Shapiro; DonorsChoose the CEO Charles Best; and co-chair of the CAA Richard lovett.

Brand and nonprofit supporters understand the Learner Annenberg; TV host, author and change actor Van Jones Dream body; hyperlocal social networking service The next door; the world’s leading toy and family entertainment company Mattel; audio-focused media and entertainment company Cumulus Media; non-profit education DonorsChoose; behavior change technology company Thrive globally; non-profit Education leaders of color; world volunteer organization Points of light; nonprofit children’s literacy Reading partners; non-profit education Communities in Schools, Inc., and creative partner RADCAT.design.

READY SET draws on the rich history of the CAA Foundation to forge relationships that help brands and artists leverage their influence to drive social change. In March 2021, the CAA Foundation hosted a virtual summit on public education to focus on what could be done to prevent a generation of lost students. In response to the pandemic which continues to have a significant impact on communities and student enrollments nationwide, the event outlined steps the public could take to help cope with the crisis. Guest speakers included the US Secretary of Education Cardona in conversation with former education secretaries from the United States Duncan and Dr John B. King, Jr. Other appearances included the Emmy-nominated actress and the Save the Children ambassador, Jennifer garner, and entertainment personalities Yara Shahidi, Anthony ramos, and Edward James Olmos.

The CAA Foundation activates the power and reach of the entertainment, media and sports industries to create systemic social change for a more equitable and optimistic future. Its efforts are focused on public education, workforce development, civic engagement and, when needed, mobilizing to act through crisis relief. Since its launch in 1995, the CAA Foundation has been the heart of the agency, investing in our communities and helping our clients achieve their humanitarian goals.

