Actor Shane Pow to plead guilty to drunk driving

SINGAPORE: Local actor Shane Pow intends to plead guilty to the drunk driving charge, a court said on Thursday (June 3). Pow, named Pow Xun Ping in his indictment, showed up in a white long-sleeved shirt and dark stockings with his lawyer SS Dhillon. Publicity Publicity The 30-year-old former Mediacorp actor was charged in April with driving a “van” along Java Road towards Nicoll Highway at around 11:20 pm on September 17, 2020 when he was at least 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 ml of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 micrograms. Mr Dhillon told the court he made representations or arguments on behalf of his client sent to the attorney general’s office on May 21 and was awaiting a response from the AGC. “The accused wants to take a certain course as soon as possible,” the lawyer said. He added that Pow had a three-day class coming up and asked to plead guilty on July 14. Publicity Publicity An AGC prosecutor will be assigned to the case, the police prosecutor told the court. According to court documents, Pow had already been convicted in July 2014 of drunk driving. If convicted again, Shane Pow could be jailed for up to two years, fined 5,000 to 20,000 Singapore dollars and banned from driving for at least five years. Pow was dubbed one of the Eight Dukes of Caldecott Hill in 2014. He was a 2011 Manhunt Singapore finalist and appeared in local dramas, receiving nominations for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artist for shows like Served HOT and winning a few wins. Publicity He was embroiled in controversy in 2016 after donning a blackface for a drama series, and Mediacorp was later fined S $ 5,500 by the Infocomm Media Development Authority for the incident. He was fined S $ 300 for attending a 13-person birthday party at actor Terence Cao’s home last year. After being charged with the current drinking and driving offense, Mediacorp said he would “separate” from the actor. Pow then wrote an apology on Instagram, saying he had had a rough few weeks and deeply regretted his mistake.

