Wayne and Holmes communities welcome festival season once again

Summer and festivals are back.

Communities in Wayne County are planning the return of their traditional summer events after COVID-19 restrictions forced them to be canceled last year. Some of the festivals may look a little different from years past, but most do their best to bring back everyone’s favorite things to do.

We were trying to regain a sense of normalcy in still uncertain times, said John Murray, president of the Creston Community Service Club, which hosts the village’s annual roast beef.

The Village of Shreve will kick off the summer festival season on June 17th with its three-day Shreve Swampfest. The Killbucks Early American Days will close the season on Labor Day weekend.

Festival committees look to the future

The Creston Community Service Club has decided to cut its summer festival from two days to one this year due to the uncertainty that still surrounds many events. Bringing back the roast beef was Murray’s main goal.

For us it is important to bring it back because another year without it it will never happen again. We don’t want that to happen, Murray said.

The organizers of the Dalton Strawberry Festival have chosen to suspend the organization of their annual summer event for another year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Governor Mike DeWine lifted all of Ohio’s health orders regarding the pandemic on Wednesday, but did not announce the change until May 12.

The Rogues Hollow Festival planning committee in Doylestown canceled their 2020 event earlier and used the free time to recruit a group of younger volunteers to help plan this year’s festival.

Since most of the committee members are older, we have used the free time during the year to recruit young villagers to observe the activities and hopefully involve a younger group to help out. continue the festival in subsequent years, said Amy Galehouse, publicity manager for the Rogues Hollow festival.

Read on to see if your favorite community festival is returning for the 2021 season.

Wayne and Holmes Summer Festivals 2021

Shreve Marsh Festival

Shreve will celebrate life in the swamp from Thursday, June 17 to Saturday, June 19, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The festival will feature carnival rides and games, a frog jumping competition, a petting zoo, a pedal tractor, a Mighty Raffle and the Support Our Troops parade.

Adam Calvert, Sobol, Memphis Cradle and The Pick-Up Band will be performing live throughout the weekend. The weekend will end with a fireworks display.

Firefighters Festival – Mount Eaton

The Township of Mount Eaton Paint Fire Department will be holding its annual Independence Day Festival on Saturday, June 26 from 4 p.m. to approximately 10 p.m. on the grounds of Mount Eaton Elementary School. Firefighters will serve up a chicken barbecue dinner, fun family games, two musical acts and fireworks after dark.

Firefighters Festival – West Salem

The Town & Country Fire District will host its annual festival on Saturday, June 26 starting at 9 a.m. with an auto show. North Central Garden Tractor Pullers will pull from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a children’s pedal tractor at 2 p.m. The parade through the village will start at 5 p.m.

Kids can also enjoy free inflatables, a climbing wall, and a combatant fight challenge. The festival will feature game vendors with a disc jockey in the morning and live musical entertainment in the evening. A fireworks display will close the event after 9:30 p.m.

Fire in the Sky July 4th Celebration – Orrville

The Orrville Firefighters Association kicks off its Independence Day celebration of the Americas early with the parade on Wednesday, June 30. The halfway carnival and entertainment will also open that day and end on Sunday, July 4, when the association promises to fire its biggest fireworks ever.

The 14U Softball Tournament will be held July 1-4 at Orr Park. The Five Alarm Fastpitch Classic 12U tournament runs June 25-27.

Fredericksburg Independence Day Parade

The village of Fredericksburg will parade again on Saturday July 3. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature floats, fire trucks, tractor-trailers and classic cars.

Thunder over Holmes County

The Independence Day fireworks will thunder over Millersburg at nightfall on Sunday July 4 and can be seen for miles.

Doughty Valley Steam Days – Charm

The doors will open at 7 a.m. on July 22, 23 and 24 for the Charm-area festival. Admission is $ 5 and children 12 and under enter free. The event will feature oilfield engines, a shingle mill, vintage tractors, plowing, threshing, baker’s fans, sawmill and baling, as well as food from local vendors, Hit-N-Miss ice cream, hot corn and homemade pretzels.

Bylers Real Barbecue will serve a chicken dinner on Thursday and a pork rib meal on Friday, each served with all fixins.

The 21st Annual Reunion will feature a pony and draft horse show at 5 p.m. Thursday, followed by a High Country Bluegrass show at 7 p.m. The antique auction will take place on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, the old-fashioned tractor draw will take place at 5 p.m. and the Broadway Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. The parade of mini ponies and garden tractors will take place on Saturday morning.

Sleepwalker Festival – Rittman

Rittman’s sleepwalkers will take to the streets from Thursday July 22 to Saturday July 24. The festival will feature live music, the Little Ms. and Mr. Sleepwalker contest, lawn tractor pull, car and truck show, petting zoo, food vendors, beer garden and wine, and more.

The sleepwalker parade will begin Thursday at 6 p.m., followed by gospel music at 7 p.m. Walking in Circles will take to the main stage on Friday at 7 p.m. and the SOBOs will perform on Saturday at 6 p.m. The festival will end with a fireworks display at 9:30 a.m. on the last evening.

Johnny Appleseed Festival – Apple Creek

Apple Creek will celebrate the legend of Johnny Appleseed on Friday July 23 and Saturday July 24. Chicken barbecue dinners will be prepared on site and participants will be able to participate in a raffle to win a package of meat valued at over $ 400. The parade will take place on Saturday.

The festival will also feature a children’s balloon, inflatables and a princess contest. The group Felony will perform on Friday night followed by Callunaw Rednecks on Saturday.

Rogues Hollow Festival – Doylestown

The old-fashioned street fair will take place along Portage Street on Friday August 6 and Saturday August 7. The 27th annual festival celebrates unity in the community and will feature a grand parade, performances, food and crafts. vendors, car and motorcycle shows, cornhole tournament, outdoor movie, petting zoo and more.

The festival will open Friday at 5 p.m. and the grand parade will depart from Memorial Park at 7 p.m. The Honky Tonk Angels will perform at the bandstand at 8 p.m. On Saturday morning, participants can enjoy a pancake breakfast at the Chippewa Township Fire Hall. , browse the Doylestown Farmers Market or take part in the Rogues Hollow 5K & 1 Mile Walk.

New events include historic downtown tours, a 3v3 basketball tournament and the Punt, Pass & Kick competition for children ages 7-12. History buffs can head to the Rogues Hollow-Chidester Mill to see the waterwheel in action. and new exhibitions at the mill.

Musical groups will perform at the bandstand all day Saturday, and families can enjoy a movie under the stars in front of the Lutheran Church in Zion that evening. The event will end with a fireworks display at 10:30 p.m.

Creston roast beef

The Creston Community Service Club will host the annual Roast Beef on Saturday August 14. The community parade will depart at 11 a.m. from Creston Livestock Sales and food will be served throughout the afternoon. The event will also offer live entertainment.

The roast will also coincide with the 2021 Rock N Ox baseball and softball tournament to be held August 13, 14 and 15 at Creston Community Park and Sterling School Park in Sterling.

Sonnenburg’s reunion – Kidron

The traditional reunion event will take place in the village of Sonnenburg on Saturday August 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature old-fashioned music, food and baseball, with reenactors stationed in each of the buildings.

Early American Days – Killbuck

Early American Days organizer Regina Proper was happy to announce that there will be a full festival this year on Saturday September 4 and Sunday September 5. The annual festival will feature tractor pull, firefighters and a vintage car parade on Saturday. night, and the great Sunday parade.

More details will be released closer to the events.

