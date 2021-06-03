Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan welcomes baby boy







Neeti Mohan with her husband

Image Credit: instagram.com/neetimohan18

It’s a boy! Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan and her actor husband Nihaar Pandya welcomed their first child on June 2. The parents are naturally in heaven and the singer described this new parental phase as surreal. Apparently, it has not yet been revealed that she is now a proud mother to her toddler. Our family, @nihaarpandya and I are delighted to have welcomed our baby boy yesterday. Holding this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling there is! We are still sinking. We are thrilled and thank everyone for the love and wishes, Mohan wrote on Instagram. Pandya, who was last seen in the Manikarnika period epic, also shared a touching message thanking his wife for being a soldier. In a message filled with emojis, he sent a big thumbs up to his wife. My beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love in my Life every day. Most importantly, Neeti and our newborn baby are both healthy and well. Today on this cloudy / rainy day in Mumbai, we witnessed the rise of our SON. With folded hands Mohans and Pandyas sincerely thank God, the doctors, family, friends and all sympathizers are very kind to always give us immense care, love and support. Thanks everyone. Recognition. @ neetimohan18 #gratitude # blessed, Pandya wrote on Instagram. As soon as they broke the news to the world, their colleagues and fans flooded them with congratulatory messages. Singer and friend Harshdeep Kaur wrote: Yay !!!!! I am a Maasi of a beautiful little boy. Congratulations @ Neetimohan18 & @Nihaarpandya for becoming parents! Call it a divine connection that baby Neetis and my baby were both born on the 2nd. Much love to you my soul mate! So happy that we are going to experience motherhood together. Can’t wait to hold the little one in my arms, Kaur wrote. On February 15, the couple went public with their pregnancy with a cute beachside photoshoot on their second wedding anniversary. Future mom and future dad. What better day to announce than our second anniversary, the couple wrote. Their photo showed them brandishing three fingers to signify their latest addition.







