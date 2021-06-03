Keep busy: things to do this week, inside and out





After a year of doing it yourself, Pedalpalooza is back. The wacky and whimsical bicycle festival returns to independently organized group rides and has gone from one month to three. Starting this week, there will be daily events through the end of August, from a local queer history bike tour on Stonewall Day, a meet and greet where you can bring your cat or come. dressed as one, a cruise around Ladds and to the music of Britney Spears will include a talk about the relationship between #FreeBritney and justice for people with disabilities, and whatever the Bitcoin themed race is. See shift2bikes.org for the full schedule.

Kick off Pride Month by showing excellent LGBTQ + films that showcase the wide range of stories and experiences of the community. One of our favorites is Totally fucked up, one of the most underrated cinematic odes to the City of Angels, in which a group of gay teens navigate their identities and relationships against the backdrop of quintessential 90s LA. Inspired by Jean- Luc Godards Male Female, director Gregg Araki infuses his subversive coming-of-age drama with neon-lit monologues that turn poetic about youth, love and the underground queer scene. Broadcast on Kanopy.

Explore: Portland Street Art

After a year of sitting indoors and consuming culture primarily from screens, there has never been a better time to get up from the sofa and explore the wealth of street art in Portlands. Thanks to an annual street art festival and a long history of prolific muralists, this city has clusters of murals in every quadrant. PDX Street Art has the most comprehensive index of Portland wall maps, including splashing downloadable guides to the Alberta District, the Mid-East, and the city as a whole. pdxstreetart.org/finding-street-art.

Since the mid-1970s, Saving grace answered 78,000 phone calls, served nearly 50,000 people, and spread to five cities in central Oregon. These numbers are both staggering and inspiring given that the Bend-based nonprofit provides comprehensive assistance to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. In recognition of this critical work, BendFilm is launching a documentary about the organization this week for its annual Power of Film fundraiser. If you want to learn more about Saving Grace, you don’t even have to drive over three hours to Bend – anyone from across the state can register to attend. virtual event and watch the movie online at no cost. Register for The Power of Film on bendfilm.org/poweroffilm. 6 p.m. Friday June 4. Free.

Come on: Laughs a lot at the Helium Comedy Club

Experience live comedy as it’s meant to be seen: in a [checks notes] fenced parking surrounded by razor wire! You know, just like Lenny Bruce used to do back then. Okay, maybe not. Either way, Heliums’ decision to host outdoor shows in the lot adjacent to the club at the height of the pandemic may have started as an act of desperation, but now that the crowds are returning to indoors at a location close to maximum occupancy, this maintains the shows. throughout the summer as a weekly showcase for emerging local and national talent, and maintaining the DIY punk vibe, audiences even have to bring their own chairs. This week’s episode is titled by Tyler Boeh, best known for doing weird things with his mouth. Beatbox. I was talking about beatbox. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., 888-643-8669, portland.heliumcomedy.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, June 6. $ 15.

Vancouver, BC Loscil is the quintessential ambient chronicler of the Pacific Northwest, drawing on the geography and natural history of the country’s darkest and wettest corner. His new album, Claire, is less interested in place than in pure sound, being composed of editions and remixes of a single three-minute piece of music performed by a Hungarian string orchestra. But his mood should be familiar to anyone who has ever felt a drop of cold mist lift from a tree and land in his face. Stream on Spotify.

Go: The Portland State Choirs presents Fully Vaccinated

Finally, Multnomah County is low risk, things are opening up again, and the dream of a halfway normal summer is within reach. So let’s celebrate in the brightest way possible: with fucking student choirs, baby! Okay, it might not be, like Diplo or whatever, but after a year of no live entertainment, it’s probably best to carefully get back into the rhythm of going out and making some money. Plus, Portland State produces some really awesome choirs: the school has won awards and medals at competitions around the world, and the 2017 Chamber Choirs album, The Doors of Heaven, is the only college choir album. to have reached the top of the Billboards. Classic graphic. Here, the PSU Chamber, Rose and Thorn Choirs will perform traditional and modern classics, including their arrangement by Leonard Cohens Hallelujah. Sure you’ve heard it a million times, but sung it under the sky at the new socially remote waterfront outdoor venue by some of the best voices in town, guaranteed to be different. . The Lot at Zidell Yards, 3030 S Moody Ave., thelotatzidellyyards.com. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday 6 June. $ 25- $ 50.

Do: hike the Oregon coast







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos