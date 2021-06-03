Cannes Film Festival unveils 2021 lineup – The Hollywood Reporter





The Cannes International Film Festival today unveils the films that will be screened at its 74th edition, a face-to-face event that will take place in the Mediterranean seaside resort from July 6 to 17. Pierre Lescure, President of the Cannes Film Festival, and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate, will begin to unveil the Cannes 2021 program live from the UGC Normandie theater in Paris at 11am local time. The festival broadcasts the event live on its Youtube channel and on Twitter. You can also watch it on the Cannes festival site. The 74th edition of the festival will open on July 6 with the world premiere of Annette, a new musical drama from French director Leos Carax (Sacred Motors), with Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver. The project, about a singer and comedian whose life is forever changed by the birth of their first child, was born out of a concept album idea from LA rock / pop duo Sparks (aka Ron and Russell Mael). The Mael brothers co-wrote the screenplay for Annette with Carax and composed the soundtrack of the film. Several leading titles to the Croisette this summer have already been confirmed. Several of them – including the Wes Anderson star The French dispatch, and the drama of same-sex nuns by Paul Verhoeven Benedetta – were originally scheduled to premiere at Cannes 2020 before the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spike Lee will chair the international jury which will award the Palme d’Or and other official festival prizes. The Oscar-winning filmmaker was slated to be president of the jury for the 2020 festival, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jodie Foster will attend the opening ceremony on July 6 and will receive a Palme d’Or for all of her achievements. The two-time Oscar winner made her Cannes debut with the Palme d’Or Taxi driver (1976), 13 years old. The organizers are determined to host an in-person event this year. The dates for the 74th festival have been pushed back from May to July to allow more time for coronavirus infection rates to drop and vaccination levels to improve. Although this has happened, there is still uncertainty as to who will be able or willing to visit France this summer. Under the current plan, European Union member states, including France, are expected to reopen their borders from June 9 to non-essential travelers from several international countries, including the United States, but concerns over a New, highly contagious variant of the coronavirus have led France to recently tightened travel restrictions for visitors to the UK, who must now self-quarantine for seven days after entering the country. Much of the international film industry will focus its attention on the pre-festival screenings hosted by the Cannes market, the Marché du Film, from June 21 to 25.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos