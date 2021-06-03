All-American Mutt Comedy Tour Arrives Friday at the Pines Theater | Entertainment

There’s a new mutt in town.

At least there will be when William Lee Martins All-American Mutt Comedy Tour comes to the Pines Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Martin, whose original stage name is Cowboy Bill, entertained military troops overseas, toured with country music stars like George Strait, George Jones and Brad Paisley, and performed with all four of the Blue Collar stars. Comedy.

One dollar from every ticket sold will go to the Cowboys Who Care Foundation, a Texas-based nonprofit founded by Martin and his wife Michele in 2012, after Martin was invited to participate in a golf tournament in 2011 for a girl with cancer.

She lost her battle, Martin said. It really broke me.

Martin said the foundation’s main mission is to provide Resistol cowboy hats for children with cancer, but that it also plans to offer scholarships and support.

It’s a program that makes children smile, he says. I didn’t know what it was going to do for the parents … I was just trying to make some kids smile.

Martin said he wrote commercials for nine years after graduating from college and hated every minute of it.

When he lost his job, he said his grandmother asked him what he wanted to do.

She said you never smile and you’re 30, said Martin. She told me to go look at myself in the mirror and smile.

Martin said he didn’t.

I was in the fetal position for about five and a half months, he said.

After talking to a guy from UPS, who didn’t sympathize with Martin’s situation and told him that if he ever found another job it was one less house to deliver, he shut down the television and all other distractions.

He said he told his grandmother that since he was 5, everything he wanted to be was on stage. He said he wrote a book that was never published, and everyone told him it was written as a stand-up comedy.

He started out in open mic parties at the age of 30 and became the club’s headliner in less than three years.

Martin proudly calls himself a mutt, which his press release says is a mixed breed that doesn’t fit perfectly into any box physically, politically, or philosophically.

I’m talking on the show of a woman who was something and pretended to be something else and she came back with a DNA test, Martin said. I did a DNA test. I wanted to see if I belonged to my family.

He said he was always told he was a fifth generation Texan and his mother always told them they were Native Americans, especially Cherokee.

I am fifth generation and have 13 countries flowing through my body, none of which are Native American, Martin said. Either my mom lied to me or someone lied to her. I thought, what was wrong with Native Americans? I realized I was just a mutt.

During the pandemic, he started doing a daily live Facebook called 4pm Daily Talk Yall.

If you have lost someone during the pandemic, I will pray for you and with you, but we try to view it as positive, Martin said. I went from 40,000 to half a million followers. My marketing team said to do a Zoom show. I can’t do one without an audience. I said it was the dumbest idea I had ever heard.

He said it was uploaded at 4pm one day and just wanted to talk about how I was trying to get through the day and keep doing it every day.

It gave me a purpose, he said. I focus on being positive with people. It’s strange. People log in just to hear me say nothing.

He said it had been uploaded for 24 straight hours and at one point people just watched him play Red Dead Redemption over his shoulder.

It saved my marriage, he says.

Martin also took his songwriting further and landed a contract with Nashvilles Myriad Publishing.

My first love was music, he says. I played drums in college. I wrote about 1,500 songs. This is the problem with the pandemic. It probably wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t been pushed.

He said he currently has a song called At the End of the Day.

It was a Sunday morning and I was watching Meet the Press, but I always say Meet the Depressed, Martin said. I tell my children that dreams without work are just wishes. You have to do something other than sit here.

He said his wife was making chili and he told her at the end of the day there’s nothing we can’t do, and he wrote this song.

Along with songwriting, he has also worked in film and television, including 300 Savage, an indie film shot in Montana, in 2018; Island Hoppers as a celebrity judge for the Thrillist and Carnival Cruise Lines television series hosted by James Van Der Beek in 2019; Dallas Days Fort Worth Nights as co-producer and host of the late night show pilot for The Country Network in 2019; and Mike Huckabee Show as featured guest and comedian in 2021.

He said he would shoot for a movie next week.

There are a lot of things you can do in this world, he says. I don’t want to leave this world without trying everything.

It has two critically acclaimed comedy specials, Standing in the Middle and The Nutcracker, available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google, YouTube TV, X-Box, Dish, Sling and in audio form on Sirius XM, Pandora, iTunes and Spotify.

Martin said his comedy routine is always evolving and changing it for this area. He said his mother was born and buried in Alto and his father lived outside of Jacksonville.

I know the area very well, he says. People here haven’t seen the show. Fifty minutes in an hour is new. It’s awesome and positive. I can’t wait to come back to the area. My mother passed away two years after the start of my acting career. I should have a lot of family there. Hope they like the stuff.

To purchase tickets, go to williamleemartin.com, thepines.visitlufkin.com or call 633-5454.