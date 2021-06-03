live music returns with massive summer lineup – The Minnesota Daily





As the weather warms and mask warrants are lifted statewide, local businesses are slowly opening their doors to guests again, offering pre-pandemic joys such as catering services and live music performances. direct. First Avenue is one of several venues that have announced the return of in-person shows, recently releasing a list of over 30 shows slated for 2021 and 2022, featuring a variety of local and national artists. The announcement came on Tuesday, in the midst of the city of Minneapolis’ mandate lifted from the mask as COVID-19 cases decline and vaccinations increase. We haven’t opened yet, but we really felt back, said Ashley Ryan, First Avenue Marketing Director. The venue was given the green light for live performances in early June, but they are waiting an additional month before reopening to give artists a chance to acclimatize again to the Twin Cities music scene after the quarantine separated the group members from each other. Well-known artists such as Soccer Mommy, Beach Bunny, Watsky, girl in red and Princess Nokia will take the stage along with local gems such as Gully Boys and Miloe throughout 2021 through early 2022. According to Ryan, First Avenue plans to announce 25 more shows next week and that number could increase as bands and artists continue to coordinate their return to the stage with local venues. For much of the year, the groups couldn’t even get together to practice, Ryan said. The music kind of took a weird hiatus. But now it’s back just in time for the summer concerts. The quarantine also gave artists the opportunity to focus solely on their music and as a result Ryan said there will be a boom in new music. There are a lot of sites hanging around right now, Ryan said. It’s so special to have the chance to reopen and have one of the best music scenes in the country. According to Ryan, the location continues to meet state and city COVID-19 guidelines. Masks will not be required during shows unless COVID-19 guidelines change, and shows will be held at full capacity.

