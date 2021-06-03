‘Warning’ review: Irish gothic horror film sends chills





One of the reasons horror is such a popular genre for budget filmmakers is that it doesn’t take a lot of money to give audiences goosebumps. In Damian Mc Carthys Caveat, all the writer-director needs are a ragged bunny, grotesquely distorted faces, and a few tiny portals and passageways that offer a glimpse of things no one should see. For a first feature film, Mc Carthy shows a remarkable level of confidence in Caveat, working with such a minimal plot it sometimes turns into pure sensation. After a brief set-up, this film quickly becomes the story of a few eccentric and potentially dangerous people circling in the dark hallways of a crumbling house on a remote Irish island. Jonathan French plays Isaac, an amnesiac vagrant who is hired by the devious Barrett (Ben Caplan) to watch over the unstable Olga (Leila Sykes). Inevitably, the job turns out to be more complicated than promised. On the one hand, Isaac has to wear a heavy vest attached to a chain so that he cannot access certain parts of the house. In addition, Olga has a habit of walking the halls with a loaded crossbow, that is, when she is not sitting motionless on her bed for hours with her hands over her eyes. Olga’s stiff and awkward catatonic pose is part of a visual motif in Caveat. Isaac is also disturbed by some of the portraits posed around the old estate, of people with wide eyes and grimacing mouths. When he gets bored and becomes paranoid and begins rummaging through the hidden parts of the house that his chain can reach, Isaac finds another disturbing face, attached to a rotting corpse. In the last third of the film, Mc Carthy offers an explanation of what is really going on in this funky mansion. Filling in the gaps was probably necessary from a narrative standpoint, but it undermines Caveat some of his strangeness that’s hard to quantify. The movie works best when it just piles the weirdness on top of the weirdness, especially when Isaac pokes holes all over the place so he can crawl through walls or spy on Olga. For the most part, however, Mc Carthy is content to explore haunting and eerie visual and sonic textures: from the deep hair of Isaac’s beard to the rat-a-tat drums of Olga’s hideous-looking mechanical rabbit. Caveat is like a gothic horror poem, with pungent notes of decay. ‘Caveat’ Unclassified Duration of operation: 1 hour 28 minutes Playing: Available on Shudder







