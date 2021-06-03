Cannes official selection revealed: live updates





It’s time for the Cannes Film Festival to return as the world’s most important showcase plans its returns, announcing an official selection that Variety Learned is full of acclaimed authors – like Oliver Stone – and many notable female directors. The program is unveiled announced by Thierry Frémaux, the artistic director and general delegate, and Pierre Lescure, the president of the festival, convene the long-awaited press conference to announce the programming of this year after being forced to cancel the 2020 edition due to the pandemic. The venue is familiar – the Normandie theater on the Champs-Élysées is the usual spot for the Cannes presser, usually crowded with journalists – although the large number of empty seats is testament to the ongoing pandemic. Many people who usually attend the conference were unable to this year due to 35% seating capacity and international travel restrictions. Despite the uncertainties of the ongoing health crisis, Cannes has vowed to return with a live event that will bring back glamor, stars and prestigious filmmakers. “Cinema is not dead,” said Frémaux, “and the return of audiences to theaters around the world was the first good news. And the festival will be the second good news. Getting there was a long labyrinthine journey for the organizers, who had to postpone the festival from its initial dates of May to July 6-17, at the start of the high season for Cannes hoteliers. Even though the number of films submitted reached a record 2,300 titles, Frémaux had the difficult task of continuing discussions with international filmmakers, producers and studios to obtain top-notch titles, despite strong doubts and concerns about the volatile health situation, successive pandemic waves. , and the arrival of variants in recent months. If the reopening of France goes as planned, “You will be able to fill the room to 100%,” said Frémaux, although the security measures are still in force. The festival added a new section, called Cannes Premiere and hosted in the Debussy room of the festival, presenting “films that could have been part of the official competition. … We didn’t want them to be projected elsewhere. Continue to refresh this page for lineup updates at the start of the press conference. CANNES FESTIVAL 2021 PROGRAM Annette

Courtesy of Amazon COMPETITION “Ahed’s knee” OR “Ha’berech”, Nadav Lapid “Annette”, Léos Carax “Benedetta”, Paul Verhoeven “Bergman Island”, Mia Hansen-Løve “Casablanca Beats”, Nabil Ayouch “Compartment n ° 6” OR Cabin n ° 6 “, Juho Kuosmanen “Drive my car”, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi “Everything Went Fine” OR “Everything went well,” Francois Ozon “The French Dispatch”, Wes Anderson “A hero”, Asghar Farhadi “The fracture”, Catherine Corsini “Lingui”, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun “Memory”, Apichatpong Weerasethakul “Nitram”, Justin Kurzel “Paris, 13th District” OR “Les Olympiades,” Jacques Audiard “By a Demi Clair Matin,” Bruno Dumont “Petrov’s flu”, Kirill Serebrennikov “Red Rocket”, Sean Baker “Les Agités” OR “Les Intranquilles”, Joachim Lafosse “My wife’s story”, Ildikó Enyedi “Three floors” OR “Three floors”, Nanni Moretti “Titanium,” Julia Ducournau “The worst person in the world” OR “Julie (in 12 Chapters)”, Joachim Trier Memory IN SOME PERSPECTIVE “After Yang”, Kogonada “Blue Bayou”, Justin Chon “Good Mother,” Hafsia Herzi “Commitment Hasan”, Hasan Semih “Cold”, Gessica Genesis “Home arrest” OR “Delo”, Alexey German Jr. “The Innocents”, Eskil Vogt “Lamb”, Valdimar Jóhansson “Moneyboys”, BC Yi “Night of fire”, Tatiana Huezo “One World,” Laura Wandel OUT OF COMPETITION “Aline, the voice of love”, Valérie Lemercier “Babi Yar. Background,” Sergei Loznitsa “Bac Nord,” Cédric Jimenez “Declaration of Emergency”, Han Jae-Rim “While alive” OR “While alive”, Emmanuelle Bercot “Calm Waters”, Tom McCarthy “The Velvet Underground”, Todd Haynes MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS “Bloody oranges”, Jean-Christophe Meurisse SPECIAL SCREENINGS “Black notebooks”, Shlomi Elkabetz “H6”, Yé Yé “Jane by Charlotte”, Charlotte Gainsbourg “JFK: Through the Looking Glass”, Oliver Stone “Sailor of the mountains” OR “The navigator of the mountains”, Karim Aïnouz CANNES PREMIERE “Cow”, Andrea Arnold “Deception” OR “Tromperie,” Arnaud Desplechin “Hold me tight”, Mathieu Almaric “In front of your face”, Hong Sang-soo “Love songs for the tough ones”, Samuel Benchetrit “Mother’s Sunday”, Eva Husson







