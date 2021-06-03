Malayalam actor Remya Suresh collapses over altered video





Malayalam actor Remya Suresh took to his Facebook to share his grievance over an alleged pornographic video, which is wrongly attributed to him. Remya said she was mortified when a friend informed her of a video circling the internet. The actor said she was shocked to see that the girl in the video looked a lot like him. Surprisingly, her facial features match mine. People who know me well can tell the difference if they watch closely. But I’m afraid others may not see that difference, she said. Remya Suresh noted that a complaint had been filed with the police commissioner of Alappuzha and the cyber cell. I know the person in the video is not me. And my husband also shares my trust, which gives me courage. And the police officers also supported me a lot. And they promised to do everything possible to help me. And they even collected the contact details of the person who shared the video. I was confident and felt brave when I got home. But I get a lot of messages on my Facebook page. I’m afraid of what I’ll tell my friends when they call me after watching this video. Because at first glance, the girl in the video looks like me, she said. Remya said that due to her supportive family, she can face this unfortunate incident. The actor also mentioned how the lives of many innocent people have been ruined by such misdeeds. I got to where I am today, without making any kind of compromise. So please don’t think of me like that and send me a message, she said. Remya Suresh said she will continue to pursue the case legally.

