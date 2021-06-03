If you liked the “Sherni” trailer, here are 5 more Bollywood movies with strong female roles





The directors of Vidya Balan's next filmSherni, also starring Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena, Brijendra Kala and others, recently released the trailer for the same which has garnered considerable attention. Directed by Amit Masurkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, among others, the film will follow the story of a forest officer, who will lead a team of trackers and locals intending to capture an unstable tigress while battling against natural and man-made obstacles. Sherni trailer, here are some movies with captivating storylines with female lead roles. Bollywood movies with strong female stars Marie-Kom The film starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead role sums up her early career before she became an Olympic medalist. The drama provides insight into how she faced obstacles when playing sports and how she didn't give up even after becoming a mother. Strikethrough by Omung Kumar, Marie-Kom remains popular even today. Manikarnika: the queen of Jhansi The film follows Rani Laxmibai's journey and shows how she grew up in Bithoor, faced several challenges, and ultimately became Jhansi's Queen. She then transformed into a fierce warrior who was always ready to fight for justice. The film starred an ensemble cast of Ankita Lokhande, Mishti, Priya Gamre, Unnati Davara, among others. Marguerite with a straw With Kalki Koechlin in the lead,Marguerite with a straw is the story of a budding writer. According to the creators, it is the story of a rebellious young woman who embarks on a breathtaking journey of self-discovery. She also faces rejection in life of her love interest. Highway Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film starred Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The story tells the story of a young girl named Veera, who was arrested and taken away by a gangster, just one day before her nuptials. The unexpected incident does not deter her from fighting and she finds new meaning in her life. Pirate Pirate, directed by Vikram Bhatt, follows the story of how Sameera's (Hina Khan) life changes after a 19-year-old boy is drawn to her. It all starts after she unexpectedly spent some time with him to overcome the pain her lover had inflicted on her. He hacks into her social accounts and personal data apps, but she bravely defends herself.







