Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu’s movie to be released on Netflix, actor calls it “ultimate kaunspiracy”





Taapsee Pannu is preparing to meet us as Haseen Dillruba. The creators of the upcoming thriller announced Thursday that the film will be released digitally on Netflix on July 2. Taapsee and the crew revealed the news with a short clip of the film’s title cut on social media. Captioning the video as follows: “Kahani Aashiqana. Raaz Katilana. #HaseenDillruba coming soon. Only on Netflix. #TheUltimateKaunspiracy ”, Taapsee gave us a glimpse into the world of Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. Taapsee and Kanika had previously collaborated in Manmarziyaan where she played the role of Rumi. In a previous poster that was unveiled in December 2020, we see Taapsee’s bloodstained feet as his caption read, “I might be bad but I’m perfectly good at it.” Enter the world of #HaseenDillruba. I can’t wait for you to meet her in theaters. Haseen Dillruba also plays Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is producing the film through his Color Yellow Production banner in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma. Rai previously said in a statement, “Haseen Dillruba is a mysterious murder in a twisted love story, a genre we’ve never explored before. I really can’t wait to entertain and engage audiences with this script. bold. Harshvardhan Rane shared two clicks from the set of Haseen Dillruba on Tuesday, expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming film. In its caption, we wrote: “Very excited about JUNE as it will be #HaseenDillruba on @netflix_in in a month or two (the official date has yet to be announced). My first movie with #netflix. don’t know how I even got selected for this movie because it has two of the best actors in the country! Guess I should thank my director @polyvynil and @cypplofficial. While one photo is a still image of Harshvardhan with Taapsee from the movie, the other is a BTS. Music director Amit Trivedi composed tracks for Haseen Dillruba, which was due for release on September 18 last year, but has been pushed back due to the spread of the coronavirus.







