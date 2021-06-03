The third “Conjuring” shows signs of demonic fatigue

The third in the “Conjuring” series and the eighth in the “Conjuring Universe” franchise, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” refers viewers to Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), who are possibly to be the cutest married paranormal investigators in movie history.

Opening in theaters Friday, the new sequel, like the other “Conjuring” films, is somewhat based on a true Warren dossier.

However, the credits – “written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, based on a story by James Wan and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, based on characters created by Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes” – suggest that a fiction had location.

Few supernatural horror movies are based on true stories, and the ones that are, like the few hundred movies “Amityville,” or “The Haunting in Connecticut,” aren’t very good.

When “The Conjuring,” directed by Wan, came out in the summer of 2013 and turned out to be way above average, perhaps close to the exceptional, it sparked a little metaphysical tingle. It was just a movie, of course, but if every detail was true, wouldn’t the world be a most amazing and breathtaking place?

Wan’s “The Conjuring 2” in 2016 was just as good, but “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” seems to have lost its curiosity for the supernatural. It’s more like an episode from the last series of “The X-Files” – still OK, but just a little tired. In some ways, it’s not really a horror movie. It’s more like “A Few Good Men,” a courtroom drama with lawyers or detectives scrambling to find clues that will exonerate their innocent client before court resumes Monday.

It begins in 1981 with an ongoing exorcism. A bespectacled young boy, David (Julian Hilliard), hosts an evil demon, who twists his body into impossible shapes, accompanied by a bone “click” sound.

The Warrens are in attendance, as are David’s older sister Debbie (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Debbie’s boyfriend Arne (Ruairi O’Connor). Arne – who seems to have a special connection to the boy – grabs David and shouts at the demon, “Leave him alone! Take me!”

And everything settles down, but not before Ed has had a heart attack.

Eventually Ed recovers and things seem to be back to normal, but suddenly Arne has visions of a family friend, Bruno (Ronnie Gene Blevins), as a monster attacking Debbie. He grabs a knife and stabs the monster 22 times, but there was no monster, just Bruno.

Arne goes to jail and the Warrens manage to convince his lawyer – with a very clever montage – that he is not guilty due to demonic possession. The couple are then tasked with looking for evidence that will appeal to a court.

But when the Warrens find a strange witch totem pole under David’s bedroom, Lorraine realizes that this is no ordinary demonic possession; someone summoned the demon.

As “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is still a horror film, its director Michael Chaves dutifully tries to include a few scares.

But, as in 2019’s “The Curse of La Llorona” – the sixth “Conjuring Universe” film – the scares are a bit lackluster. A “boo! Loudly and suddenly the jumps, things rushing towards the camera and the choppy sound effects that were once unsettling have become all too familiar.

With its generic fears, this movie doesn’t particularly care about connecting with reality except for a few end-of-title facts, photos, and a recording of the opening exorcism. The filmmakers just seem interested in the story.

Still, we viewers love the Warrens. They are a fantastic team, Wilson a bit clumsy and Farmiga a bit ethereal.

This sequel attempts to deepen their story by showing their storybook romance, meeting cute at a screening of “The Three Musketeers” (1948, starring Lana Turner and Gene Kelly), young Ed an usher looking in the eyes of young Lorraine while tearing up her ticket.

Years later, they are a strange married couple. In one scene, Ed tries to dissuade Lorraine from exploring a crawl space infested with rats and cobwebs by warning her that she is going to get her dress dirty.

“Just hold my purse,” she said, as dryly and affectionately as any woman has ever done.

It was clear from the start that we would return these worthy characters. Now that we’ve seen them in four movies (2019 “Annabelle Comes Home” in addition to “The Conjuring” and “Conjuring 2”), it’s worth asking: are there any other stories to tell? ? Or should we let them withdraw in peace?

Maybe if they return home to their playroom filled with cursed artifacts, evil books, and demon summoning trinkets, we’ll once again wonder, with a sense of dread, if there has more in this world than we know.

