Port Ludlow Art League Presents Photographs and Jewelry





PORT LUDLOW – Photographer Alan Ahtow is the Port Ludlow Art League’s Artist of the Month while Georganne Muse is the League’s June Jeweler of the Month. Ahtow’s images tell a story to strike a chord with the observer. For example, his photo of a homeless man wrapped in the American flag on the doorstep of a San Francisco retailer won a first place, a special Paul Conkin award and a documentary photo image as well as a Best in Class ribbon. at the 2017 Jefferson County Fair. “One of the exercises I do when exploring a possible subject for a photograph is looking at it through the lens from different angles, positions and heights,” Ahtow said. “I often take several shots to approach the subject from different angles and hope to find my favorite shot.” After collecting semi-precious stones for many years, Muse began to create handcrafted wire jewelry. She loved transforming all the colored stones that she liked into stunning jewelry designs. In addition to exploring the relationships between stones and understanding which stones “play well with each other,” she said that she found the repetitive movements of the wire winding put her in a pleasant zen state. The works of both will be online in June on www.portludlowart.org and on display at the Sound Community Bank at the corner of Oak Bay Road and Osprey Ridge Drive in Port Ludlow. Muse’s work will also be on display at the Port Ludlow Art League Gallery, which is next to the bank and will be open from noon to 4 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. Collective exhibition The league’s group online show for June is themed “Room with a View”. It features artwork inspired by the notion of a room with a view, whether indoors, outdoors, or just looking. Each participating artist was invited to lend their own interpretation of a sight seen or invented. “Artists and photographers often see a view in terms of painting – a composition made up of lines, shadows, shapes and outlines. They also use their own perspective, perception and experience to create original works of art. Present the same view to 12 artists and you will get 12 different results, ”the League said in a statement. To view the online art exhibition, visit www.portludlowart.org Those interested in making an appointment to purchase an artist’s work, or who would like more information, can send an email [email protected]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos