today in history | New

Today is Thursday June 3, the 154th day of 2021. There are 211 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history:
On June 3, 1989, Iranian spiritual leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini passed away. On the same day, Chinese army troops began to comb Beijing to crush pro-democracy demonstrations led by students.
In 1621, the Dutch West India Co. received its charter for a commercial monopoly in parts of the Americas and Africa.
In 1861, Illinois Senator Stephen A. Douglas, Democratic presidential candidate of 1860, died in Chicago of typhoid fever; he was 48 years old.
In 1937, Edward, the Duke of Windsor, who had abdicated the British throne, married Wallis Simpson in a private ceremony in Monts, France.
In 1943, Los Angeles saw the debut of its Zoot Suit Riots as white servicemen clashed with young Latinos wearing distinctive looking zoot suits; the violence finally ended when military officials declared the city off-limits to enlisted personnel.
In 1948, the 200-inch reflective Hale telescope at Palomar Mountain Observatory in California was inaugurated.
In 1962, Air France Flight 007, a Boeing 707 bound for the United States, crashed while trying to take off from Orly airport near Paris; all but two of the 132 people on board were killed.
In 1965, astronaut Edward H. White became the first American to walk in space during the flight of Gemini 4.
In 1977, the United States and Cuba agreed to create diplomatic interest sections in each of the other countries; Cuba also announced the immediate release of 10 Americans imprisoned for drug trafficking.
In 2004, President George W. Bush announced the resignation of CIA Director George Tenet amid controversy over intelligence gaps regarding suspected weapons of mass destruction in Iraq and the September 11 terrorist attacks.
In 2008, Barack Obama claimed the Democratic presidential nomination, speaking in the same arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, where Republicans would hold their national convention in September 2008.
In 2010, BP cut a pipe with giant snips to make way for a plug in the latest attempt to reduce the worst oil spill in US history. Emmy-winning actor Rue McClanahan, 76, has died in New York City.
In 2016, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali died at a hospital in Scottsdale, Ariz., Aged 74.
Ten years ago: Former Democratic presidential hopeful John Edwards admitted he had acted badly and hurt others, but firmly denied breaking the law after federal prosecutors accused him of using 925,000 $ in underground campaign contributions to hide his mistress and baby during his white campaign in 2008. Managed house. (After a 2012 trial in North Carolina, jurors acquitted Edwards of one count of accepting illegal campaign contributions and found themselves deadlocked on five other counts; prosecutors have decided not to try the case again.) Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh was injured when rebel rockets shelled his palace; he then traveled to Saudi Arabia for treatment. Doctor-assisted suicide advocate Dr. Jack Kevorkian has died in a Michigan hospital aged 83. Actor James Arness (TV: Gunsmoke), 88, has died in Brentwood, California.
Five years ago: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was quoted in the Wall Street Journal as saying that U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was presiding over a lawsuit brought by former Trump University students, had had an absolute conflict in handling the case because he was of Mexican heritage.
A year ago: Prosecutors indicted three other police officers in the death of George Floyd and filed a new, tougher second degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, the officer who was filmed pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck. (Chauvin would be sentenced on all counts.) Defense Secretary Mark Esper challenged President Donald Trump’s threats to use the full force of the military to quell street protests. Former Trump Defense Secretary James Mattis has denounced Trump’s brutal use of military force to quell protests near the White House. Seattle officials abruptly ended a city-wide curfew that had been in place for days amid massive protests against the death of George Floyd. Imposing a curfew, New York City police rushed at crowds of protesters, sometimes blowing people up with pepper spray. Results published in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed that hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug promoted by President Donald Trump to prevent COVID-19, was no better than placebo pills for preventing coronavirus disease. .
Today’s Birthdays: Former Cuban President Raul Castro turns 90. Actress Irma P. Hall is 86 years old. Rock singer Ian Hunter (Mott The Hoople) is 82 years old. Hale Irwin, a member of the World Golf Hall of Famer, is 76 years old. Singer Eddie Holman is 75 years old. Actor Tristan Rogers is 75 years old. Musician Too Slim (Riders in the Sky) is 73 years old. Singer Suzi Quatro is 71 years old. Singer Deneice Williams is 71 years old. Singer Dan Hill is 67 years old. Actress Suzie Plakson is 63 years old. Scott Valentine is 63 years old. Rock musician Kerry King (Slayer) is 57 years old. Actor James Purefoy is 57 years old. Rock singer-musician Mike Gordon is 56 years old. TV host Anderson Cooper is 54 years old. Country singer Jamie ONeal is 53 years old. 42. Singers Gabriel and Ariel Hernandez (No Mercy) are 50 years old. Actor Vik Sahay is 50 years old. R&B singer Lyfe Jennings is 48 years old. Actress Arianne Zucker is 47 years old. Actor Nikki M. James is 40 years old. Tennis player Rafael Nadal is 35 years old. Actor Josh Segarra is 35 years old. Actor-singer Lalaine is 34 years old. Actor Sean Berdy is 28 years old. Actress Anne Winters is 27 years old.