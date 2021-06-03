Luka Doncic the only star in Hollywood as the Dallas Mavericks take a 3-2 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers | NBA News

The Los Angeles Clippers are the better team. The Los Angeles Clippers play better basketball. The Los Angeles Clippers shoot all three better than anyone. None of this matters because they don’t have Luka Doncic.

He was supposed to play injured, carrying a neck injury from a 20-point loss in Game 4 that hampered his general moves, shots and passes. Nope. Try 17 points in the first quarter alone, including a perfect 5-5 in a three-point range.

















Luka Doncic scores 42, 14 assists and eight rebounds in the Dallas Mavericks Game 5 win over the LA Clippers to lead the series 3-2



And the Clippers aren’t stupid. They know he’s the guy they need to stop. The Neo to their malicious group of Agent Smiths. That’s why they rolled out their line of small bullet switches despite Dallas throwing two monstrously sized wrenches throwing Boban Marjanovic and Kristaps Porzingis – 7ft 4in and 7ft 3in respectively.

It worked in Game 4, with Luka injured. In Game 5, it only seemed to encourage him.

Whatever head coach Tyronn Lue threw at the Slovenian phenomenon, various covers and advocates of all shapes and sizes from Reggie Jackson to Paul George to Ivica Zubac to Nicolas Batum, Doncic remained completely unfazed. Imperturbable. All these devilish and imaginary trios.

He drove in the lane for those effortless one-handed floats when he wanted. He threw passes around the perimeter to open the shooters at will, sometimes twice in a row, back and forth, if the first glance wasn’t wide enough open.

He controlled the game from start to finish, hogging the ball like an old school bully who is tired of playing with pipsqueaks and now wants them to cry in front of the dinner ladies. Sorry kids. Life is not fair. Some of us have just been born taller, stronger, and with an innate, otherworldly sense of the peculiar angles and rhythms of NBA basketball. It sucks, doesn’t it?

And yet, despite Doncic’s calm authority, it turned out to be a close affair. With just under five minutes to go in the third quarter, Luka had 31 points. The rest of the Mavericks had 38 combined. As a result, Dallas lost three points, 69-72.

The Dallas Mavericks Points Rebounds Help Dorian Finney Smith 8 3 2 Kristaps Porzingis 8 6 0 Boban Marjanovic 9 7 0 Tim Hardaway Jr. 20 7 2 Luka Doncic 42 8 14

As of that moment, Doncic has scored or assisted on eight straight baskets while the Clippers have only scored once and by the end of the third their lead was 89-75. He can do this to you. An avalanche of buckets as you blink.

In the fourth, and with Doncic on the bench, the Clippers started to come back into the game thanks to timely lines from Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. Then, just like that, Kawhi Leonard made a one-and-one with 40 seconds remaining. and with the build-up of pressure, Doncic made a crucial turnover. One point game, Clippers ball.

Unfortunately for the “other” Staples Center team, only Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum touched the ball on their most crucial possession, resulting in a missed layup by the Frenchman.

Los Angeles Clippers Points Rebounds Help Marcus Morris Sr. 16 7 2 Kawhi Leonard 20 5 5 Nicolas batum ten 8 2 Paul Georges 23 ten 6 Reggie Jackson 20 2 3

Tim Hardaway had two icy free throws to bring the score to 103-100 and with 8.8 seconds on the clock and a chance to tie the game, the league’s top three-point shooting team couldn’t make it through. muster a on command as Leonard, swarmed by Dorian Finney-Smith in the corner, apologetically threw a shot that knew he was wrong from the moment he left his hands. Final score 105-100.

“I played really bad at the end… It was all about one guy: Dorian Finney-Smith,” Luka said afterwards, in a generally low-key manner. It is impossible to agree with his assessment.

Dallas scored 37 field goals in the game. Luka Doncic scored or assisted on 31 of them.

In the 11 playoff games he’s played so far, he’s scored 40 points in four of them. That’s as much as Leonard has in a much longer career. Big names in the Hall of Fame such as Larry Bird, Charles Barkley and Dominique Wilkins finished with just five such performances. And just because it has to be emphasized: Doncic is only 22 years old.



Game 5: Mavericks 105-100 Clippers



His final stat line of 42 points, eight rebounds and 14 assists was only matched in a playoff game by LeBron James.

Wherever you look, history seems to bend to its will. We have the rarest type of player on our hands: a player born to thrive under the brightest lights. Where Bane has been shaped by the dark, Luka appears to be the opposite. Pushed under the high beam from birth.

Wednesday night, Doncic proved it. Facing the dizzying All-Star tandem of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, he was the only star in LA. The title deed, the main man. The only one on the floor that really mattered.

















Luka Doncic feels Dallas Mavericks “need to play at home like we do on the road” after taking playoff lead 3-2 against LA Clippers



Dallas now has a 3-2 lead with an upcoming home game. Win that, in this series where the visiting teams dominated in a spectacularly peculiar way, and the conference semi-finals await. Beyond that, anything is possible. Why? Because they have Luka Doncic. And no other team does.