Solange Knowles reinvents the theater in a new fashion film





The passage begins with a seductive drumbeat, the type of sound that evokes something magical. The movie As long as Knowles, directed by Wu-Tsang and styled by Ib Kamara, is a celebration of this year’s International Woolmark Prize finalists: Bethany Williams, Casablanca, Kenneth Ize, LECAVALIER, Matty Bovan and Thebe Magugu. One of these designers will win the grand prize, whose previous winners are Valentino Garavani, Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent. But for now, they’re all part of the Passage celebration, which showcases the work of the six designers. As the film’s journey begins, subtle movement enters you as you embark on a conceptual journey leaving one world and seamlessly falling into another. An eclectic dance ring emerges first with the hands held and then the bodies released, reminiscent of Mattisse Dance, an abstraction of struggle, freedom and joy. As the camera guides us through an imaginary realm where clothes have autonomy, we are drawn from stage to forest towards a surreal fusion of the two worlds. The forest perhaps an allegory of sustainability and the theater come together to create a world of shadows and shapes, while the stages of creation are explored with the creative expression of each designer as a muse. Photos of Ibrahem Hassan. Continuing Saint Herons world making practice, Passage further explores my interest in theatrical production through the translation of identity, spirit, philosophy and creation, Solange said in a statement. Whether through album covers, scenography or filmmaking, I have always sought to create new visual languages ​​that encompass expressions that my other works cannot communicate. After quick flashes of a beautiful but strangely empty theater, the film ends with the same drummer who brought us here; in a way we leave this transformed passage. As Marcel Proust wrote, The real voyage of discovery consists, not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes. More great stories from Vanity Show An intimate view of a young Queen Elizabeth II

