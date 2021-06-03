Bollywood Celebrities-Step-Mothers | How Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and other Bollywood celebrities refer to their mothers-in-law





How Bollywood Celebrities Refer To Their Mother-In-Laws | Photo credit: Instagram The lives of celebrities are always under the public scanner. As much as they would like to keep things private, things leak out one way or another. Many updates of life, weddings made their way onto the internet even before the celebrities involved could formalize things. However, the interest in the life of a celebrity is all the greater since his parents were married more than once. Fans often want to know how they bond with their stepmom, how they address their stepmom and more. Well, the list includes celebrities ranging from Sara Ali Khan to Farhan Akhtar to Arjun Kapoor and Bobby Deol whose fathers have married twice and introduced them to new mothers. How easy or difficult are these relationships between mother-in-law and sons-in-law? Scroll down to find out more … Sara Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. However, the couple broke up a few years after their marriage and Saif went on to marry Kareena Kapoor. Sara continues to live with Amrita while sharing a cordial relationship with Saif, Kareena and her family. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sara had mentioned how thrilled she was that Kareena was part of the family. After all, Sara has been a fan of Kareena since she was a child thanks to her portrayal of Poo in K3G. Sara has stated that she has a friendly bond with Kareena and that Bebo is not comfortable with words like Choti Maa or so she calls her by name. Arjun Kapoor – Sridevi Arjun Kapoor is the son of Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor. Sridevi had entered Boney Kapoor’s life while he was still married to Mona. Many stories about Mona’s betrayal have made their way onto the internet. Arjun clearly disagreed with his father moving in with someone else, after betraying his mother. He is believed to have shared no cordial relationship with Sridevi and barely interacted with her during her lifetime. It was only after his death that Arjun, as an older brother, decided to extend an olive branch and rebuild the family by warming up to Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor. Sunny Deol – Hema Malini Sunny Deol is the son of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. Reports suggest that Sunny Deol refers to Hema Malini as “Hemaji”. At first their relationship was not on good terms, but over the years they have made peace and are one family now. Farhan Akhtar – Shabana Azmi Farhan is the son of Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani. Javed Aktar is now married to Shabana Azmi and the family shares a fairly warm relationship with Shabana. In one of his tweets, Farhan referred to Shabana by name and he received a negative reaction on Twitter. However, Farhan never really released a clarification on this matter.







