Will Hollywood fly to Perth for this? Fremantles’ $ 100 million movie studio is in doubt | Film industry

TThere was an injection of star power in the Western Australian election this year when state showbiz royalty Tim Minchin, Ben Elton and Kate Walsh (of Grays Anatomy) stood alongside the Labor leader , Mark McGowan, on historic Fremantles waterfront as he announced Victoria Quay would be the site of a new, state-of-the-art $ 100 million film studio.

It has been a long-held dream of the WA screen industry to have a film production facility on par with those in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and the Gold Coast, all of which are experiencing high levels of demand. unprecedented due to the global content boom and the Hollywoods Covid setback. under. WA also wants its share in the gold rush.

The studio will include four sound stages, offices, construction space, parking, storage space and other amenities. What stunned the film community and surprised the port city was where the government and its business partner, Home Fire Creative Industries, chose to locate it: not on the fringes of the metropolitan area, where such facilities have been found. tend to be found, but right in the middle of a working harbor and cherished heritage compound.

If all goes according to plan (no date has been announced, but it is understood that the government wants the studio to be up and running in two years), Hollywood stars will soon be sharing space with cruise ships and cargo ships making. trade in passengers, motor vehicles and boats full of sheep.

Tim Minchin at the $ 100 Million Fremantles Studio Announcement. Photography: Home Fire Studios

What is the movie’s mad rush with the starry eyes to hand over a substantial part of the tourist and heritage compound to private developers so that they can build German bunker-style windowless concrete monstrosities that will stop lines of sight to the port from Market and Queen streets? wrote heritage activist Roel Loopers in a angry letter to the Fremantle Herald.

While many in the industry are privately questioning the wisdom of locating a film studio side-by-side with the shipping industry, they have generally fallen behind on a plan that will provide the most important film infrastructure. of the history of the state. As Kate Separovich, producer of Dirt Music said: Everyone agrees, even if questionable decisions are made.

It is the privatization of public space

John Dowson, president of the Fremantle Society, a group which in the 1970s successfully halted construction of a four-lane highway along Marine Terrace and saved the Victorian and Edwardian buildings that give to the city its character. .

They plan to build large concrete boxes surrounded by tall fences on Fremantle’s most valuable waterfront land, Dowson says. The area contains significant historical artifacts, including the Immigration Building and the Quayside Cafeteria, built by John Curtin during World War II. It is the privatization of public space. It will also radically change the character of the port, which is a fundamental part of the city, says Dowson.

We are not against development. We want the money to be spent here because it is the best way to preserve the city. There are 3,000 heritage buildings in Fremantle, which is more than any other city in Australia. But we want the development of the waterfront to be in harmony with the rest of the city.

Acting Fremantle Mayor Andrew Sullivan believes if Fremantle is to thrive, it must be more than just a sleepy heritage district. He says those who want to keep the port as it is have a romantic view of these spaces. It is an industrial landscape. Having another type of industry in this region is more appropriate than, for example, residential or retail, he adds.

The planned location of Home Fire Studios in Fremantle. Photography: Jeaml

Sullivan believes other concerns of heritage activists about the size of soundstages are misplaced. It’s weird to be so concerned with scale when you can have a ship the height of an eight story building next to the wharf, but you can’t have a structure that won’t be anywhere near that. height?

A terrible idea

While the local film industry is happy that the government is spending $ 100 million on the studio and an additional $ 20 million to attract Hollywood productions, many fear the location will simply work.

Will this be the ease you need to attract American filmmakers? Will they be willing to travel that extra distance for it? Harold Pintor, production designer

Decorator Herbert Pinter begins our walk around the designated area complaining that we can’t get there due to traffic: [When you work in film] you have to be able to arrive on time, he said.

A film studio is not just a sound stage. Do you need space. Often times you have to build something outside of the soundstage because the stage requires natural light. You couldn’t do it in [this] area.

Pinter, who is best known for his films with Bruce Beresford and who has worked in studios around the world, believes the Home Fire team can make the area work. But will it be the world-class facility you need to attract American filmmakers? Will they be willing to travel that extra distance to work in a studio that doesn’t give them everything they need? If we’re going to spend all this money, we have to do it right, and not because it’s in a beautiful place.

If we are to spend all this money, we have to do it right: Herbert Pinter. Photography: Mark Naglazas

Pinters’ concerns are echoed by an international expert in studio construction and management, who consults Netflix and did not want to be named for this story. It’s a terrible idea, they say. You can’t build a studio so close to where the ships dock and there is so much traffic and a train line nearby. The vibrations and noise will make filming there a nightmare.

And that apart from commercial considerations. The mantra builds it and they will come does not hold water. The Covid wave will not continue and you will struggle to get Hollywood to fly another five hours to Perth from the east coast. You have to start small and grow the industry before you jump into a studio of this size.

We need it now

Neither the government nor Home Fire Creative Industries has reportedly commented directly on these criticisms of the plan, which is still in the proposal stage. Once it reaches its stage of development, it will be submitted to key stakeholders including the Western Australian Heritage Council, Fremantle Port Authority and the City of Fremantle.

All comments received will be considered, along with the local planning framework and state planning policies, to inform a recommendation for consideration and final decision, the WAA Minister of Culture and the Arts said. , David Templeman.

Local producer Amanda Morrison, whose Komixx Entertainment company was responsible for Netflix’s success, The Kissing Booth, has every confidence in the project and can’t wait for the studio to be completed.

The world market has changed dramatically in a short time. Western Australians are absent, she said.

Unless we have the infrastructure to be competitive, we will not be able to continue to develop the industry in this state. We have a number of projects on our list that we could have shot in Western Australia, but without a studio we had to send them overseas. We need a studio and we need it now.