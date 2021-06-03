Akron Symphony returns to the stage with free six-concert summer series

The Akron Symphony Orchestra will return to the stage after 16 months to present a free six-concert series “Outside Voices” this summer in Akron.

The concert series will focus on music by under-represented composers who are not part of the standard repertoire and will also include many audience favorites.

The orchestra will not yet perform en masse: the ensemble, whose members had performed as soloists or in small ensembles during the last year as part of the Interludes season, will perform in groups this summer. larger ones highlighting various sections of the orchestra.

The concert series will begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 19 at Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron, featuring Akron Symphony strings in the first half and symphonic winds in the second half. The program, the entire first half of which will feature black composers, will include works by J. Rosamond Johnson, Florence Price, William Grant Still, Jessie Montgomery, Nkeiru Okoye, Gustav Holst and Omar Thomas.

Next, Akron Symphony strings will take the stage at Hale Farm & Village at 7:30 p.m. on July 9, performing works by Clarice Assad, Akron native Julia Perry, Antonn Dvok and Quinn Mason. This will be followed by the symphonic winds at 7:30 p.m. on July 11 at Hale Farm, with works by Kimberly Archer, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Holst and Still.

In August, the orchestra will perform in three Akron parks to cap off the weekend performances of the Heinz Poll Dance Festival. Concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. on August 1 at Goodyear Heights Metro Park, on August 8 at Firestone Park and at 7:30 p.m. on August 15 at Forest Lodge Park.

The August concerts, presented in partnership with the City of Akron, will feature a group of musicians dubbed the Akron Symphony Virtuosi. They will perform works by Scott Joplin, Miguel del guila, WC Handy and John Philip Sousa.

The “Outside Voices” series is free, but guests are encouraged to confirm their attendance at akronsymphony.org by filling out a form for concerts they plan to attend. All those who respond will be entered into a draw for two tickets to a symphony concert at EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall during the 2021-22 season.

“The musicians are incredibly excited to come back to it,” Music Director Christopher Wilkins said in an orchestra podcast released Monday (https://tinyurl.com/y9tn8zz9). “Summer gives us all kinds of amazing opportunities, some of which we have never had before.”

This includes new venues, different orchestra setups, and the presentation of works by various composers to the Northeastern Ohio community. Wilkins said race, identity and what it means to be American are important themes in the summer repertoire.

“It’s a musical discussion of what it’s like to be American and in particular American composers other than Aaron Copland and Leonard Bernstein and Leroy Anderson, the ones who really dominated our concert scene, to others. who were very important contributors but did not survive playing generally by American orchestras today, ”he said.

This includes the black composer Still (18951978), one of the great talents and most prolific composers of the last century whose music is “woefully under-represented,” Wilkins said.

In addition to the “Outside Voices” series, the orchestra will give a free performance at the end of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship on June 27 at Firestone Country club. (Entrance is free after 4 p.m.)

A selected group of musicians will perform the celebratory show “American Bandstand”, which includes a big band theme. The patriotic and family-friendly summer concert music program will feature familiar composers including Aaron Copland, John Philip Sousa, Scott Joplin and John Williams.

The hour-long performance will begin around 6:15 p.m. at the Wentz Financial Group driving range, where the legends trained during tournament week. For more information, see https://tinyurl.com/44syn5vk.

Guests are kindly requested to bring blankets or lawn chairs to all concerts. For more information, see www.akronsymphony.org.

