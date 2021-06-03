Tony Armatrading: actor who starred in Empire Road and Notting Hill

Tony Armatrading was a versatile actor who appeared widely on British television since the late 1970s and then crossed the Atlantic to find success in America. Armatrading, who died at the age of 59, began his career at a time when there were still far too few black actors on the small screen, a disparity that has yet to be fully rectified.

Anthony Armatrading was born in 1961 in Birmingham, one of six children to Beryl and Amos Armatrading, a carpenter who moved to Britain from the Caribbean in the 1950s.

Beginning his career behind the scenes, he was part of the Birmingham Repertory Theater team as Chief Pilot, responsible for moving and setting sets on stage. His introduction to acting and television came from a chance meeting with his sister, singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading. At lunch with producer Peter Ansorge, she had heard that he was looking for a character for a role in Empire Road and hinted that her brother might be a good fit.

advised

Empire Road (1979) was a pioneering black drama series, written by Michael Abbensetts, which ran for two years. With a predominantly black cast, writers and directors, the soap opera set out to illustrate the life of a group of ethnically diverse neighbors on a Birmingham street. Armatrading played Carlton, a teenager, in a single episode of the show.

Although young and still inexperienced, Armatrading was bitten by the theater bug and quickly sought other roles on television, radio and on stage.

His radio debut was in The lost years, a poignant and moving drama about the choices available to Solly, a 16-year-old boy and the only black face in his class. The play, written by Caryl Phillips and produced by Vanessa Whitburn, won a Giles Cooper Award when it aired in 1984.

Then at Grange Hill, that favorite of children’s television in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Armatrading played Mr. McCartney, a music teacher.

Returning to his beloved stage, at the Royal Shakespeare Company, Armatrading worked with directors such as Trevor Nunn and Adrian Noble, playing the Banquo ghost in Macbeth and Tybalt Capulet in Romeo and Juliet.

In classic British romantic comedy Notting hill (1999), he shone as the security guard, protecting the place where Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) is filming a period drama. Armatrading allows William Thacker (Hugh Grant) to visit the star on set to win his heart back.

Armatrading played a leading role in Colorblind (1998), the three-part mini-series adaptation of Catherine Cooksons’ book. This is James Paterson, the black husband of a privileged white woman during World War I and into the 1920s.

In 1999, he moved to Los Angeles with his wife Suzan Crowley, whom he had married two years earlier. Using his newfound closeness to the heart of American show business, he has starred in television series such as NCIS and Providence, the NBC medical drama created by John Masius. In season four of Prison Break, presented for the first time in 2008, he embodies Solomon Okela, United Nations attache and leader of the anti-business movement.

Although based in the United States, Armatrading made a memorable return to the United Kingdom for Big white fog, a forgotten gem of American theater written by Theodore Ward. Written in 1937 and premiered in Chicago, the play had not been seen here until 2007, when it was staged at the Almeida Theater, north London, with Armatrading as the seller-turned-owner.

A review for London Standard Evening commented: I doubt there is a more exciting or important piece about the struggle of blacks to survive in pre-WWII America than Big white fog. It’s that rare dramatic thing: a drama that prolongs awareness of life, resounding with justified anger and passion.

advised

Since 2012, he has been teaching Shakespeare at the California Institute of the Arts, as part of the BFA for Organizations Course and was co-chair of the Baftas New Media Committee. As a fan of animation and computer games, he was delighted to have been chosen to voice the character of Xalek in the multiplayer game. Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Armatradings’ last role was that of Claypool in two episodes of Hawaii Five-O, a contemporary adaptation of the classic television series, which aired last year. He had been diagnosed with cancer. The news of his death was announced by his friend actor Tim Bentinck who said in tribute: I had the privilege of being his witness, and I loved him very much. He was a great actor and a true friend.

He is survived by his wife, actress Suzan Crowley.

Tony Armatrading, actor, born November 30, 1961, died May 10, 2021