Bollywood movies where the portrayal of LGBTQIA + characters was totally unresponsive





It’s pride month. For those of you wondering why a particular month should be dedicated to the LGBTQIA + community because “straight” people don’t have it, please rejoice instead. Straight guys don’t have them because they’re lucky they don’t NEED them. Imagine not having basic human rights like getting married or adopting children or leaving a will for the love of your life. Leaving aside the legal aspects, even the societal acceptance of the LGBTQIA + community as ordinary, alive and breathable individuals like anyone else seems to always be a challenge, due to their biased and unfair perception in the society. While we can trust Bollywood to be responsible and spark conversations about necessary social changes, sometimes they go ahead and unfortunately do just the opposite. Example, those films where LGBTQAI + characters were portrayed with complete callousness. 1. Dostana via GIPHY Yes, the protagonists were “pretending” to be homosexual and so it was not a realistic portrayal, but what did it do to the perception of society? If the creators thought that the flamboyant character of Abhishek Bachchan “would spark a mainstream conversation” in the already homophobic web that Bollywood was at the time (it still is), that’s a shame and it’s about time that they are called for that. via GIPHY Additionally, the character of Boman Irani was a true homosexual character in the film who was reduced to a stereotype. Comic relief, you say? SHAME! 2. Student of the year via GIPHY Why did they do that to Rishi Kapoor’s character? Who was he addressing? What were the creators thinking? There is NO excuse for this, to this day. 3. Dhishoom Has anyone watched this movie before? Anyway, watch this scene and tell us if this isn’t the worst stereotype, what is it? The comedy? No thanks, we don’t buy this anymore. 4. Mastizaade Another “movie” that had nothing to do in the first place. They call it cinema? 5. Bachchan bowl We love AB Junior, really. But what the hell? 6. Prem Aggan They actually inserted a character called “Jay Mehta” just to use the line “Tumhara naam Jay Mehta nahi Gay Mehta hona chahiye…! via GIPHY We can continue if we dig a little deeper and start counting the worthwhile cross-dressing scenes in songs / dances and other “comedic” scenes typically performed by men. In an age when Rupaul’s Drag Race is a mainstream phenomenon and rightly so, Bollywood needs to recognize drag with the respect it deserves, instead of dehumanizing it for cheap laughs. Do better, Bollywood, it’s about time.







