Netflix unveils Mumbai post-production facility in Streamer world premiere





Mumbai is set to be a world first for Netflix. On Thursday, the world’s largest subscription streaming service announced that the home of Bollywood and the financial capital of India will be home to the first full-service, fully Netflix-owned post-production facility for movies and TV series in direct in the world. The Netflix Mumbai post-production suite will be fully operational by June 2022, Netflix said, and it will have 40 offline editing rooms. They aim to foster a flexible, collaborative and inspiring environment for showrunners, directors, editors and sound designers to create their best work, and will pioneer advanced media management workflows. We want to continue to contribute to India’s creative community, Netflix said in an official blog post announcing the Mumbai-based post-production facility. Our goal is to continue to improve the overall experience of our talent and industry partners, and to equip them with the best resources to tell authentic stories in the most engaging way. We are in a golden age of entertainment in India, now is the best time to be a creator and consumer of great stories. This is part of the slow but steady increase in Netflix investment in India. Although the streaming service launched in India in early 2016, it didn’t start releasing locally produced originals until 2018 with the hit thriller Sacred Games. Since then he has continued to work with some of India’s biggest names, albeit with their production houses including Red Chillies by Shah Rukh Khan, AKFC by Anil Kapoor, Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Dharma Productions by Karan. Johar. When Netflix Founder and CEO Reed Hastings last visited India, he announced that Netflix was investing Rs. 3,000 crore in 2019 and 2020 in the country. Although Netflix has yet to reveal a new number for 2021 and beyond, in March it revealed a lineup of 41 titles for the coming year, including 13 TV series and 15 films directed by Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee. Pannu, Jitendra Kumar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush, Neena Gupta, Mithila Palkar, Raveena Tandon, R. Madhavan, Manoj Bajpayee, Madhuri Dixit Nene and John Abraham. Netflix’s post-production facility in Mumbai follows the 2020 launch of NetFX which allows several Indian artists to work on visual effects for titles around the world. Netflix says it is also investing in technology and skills development through certifications and training workshops. Google Podcasts, Spotify,

It’s an all-TV show this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple podcasts Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos